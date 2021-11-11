6 Ubtan infused skincare products to add to your routine

Ubtan is a traditional Ayurvedic recipe to detoxify the skin and body. Made with simple yet powerful ingredients, it is a magical formula that pampers your skin leaving it rejuvenated. It is popularly used for beautification and protection of skin, and it's quite magical how this simple homemade blend works wonders for our skin till now!

WOW Skin Science Ubtan Face Serum

Time to pamper your skin with some Indian traditional beauty care. This serum delivers the goodness of saffron extract, rose water, sweet almond oil, turmeric extract, sandalwood oil, and hyaluronic acid. These actives help to reduce tan, even out complexion, repair skin damage, tone the skin, minimise fine lines, smoothen and enhance skin texture, and improve skin luminosity.

Price: Rs.429

Bella Vita Organic Ubtan Plus Face Pack

This face pack is infused with the goodness of sandalwood that retains skin’s moisture, promotes healing of blemishes and lightens dark spots, turmeric that helps control pigmentation and gives the skin a glow, fuller’s earth that removes dirt and impurities and treats tan, and finally Ayurvedic herbs that ensure a healthy glow and a youthful complexion.

Price: Rs.348

Mamaearth Ubtan Face Pack

This face mask consists of saffron that is anti-bacterial in nature and has skin enhancing properties. It naturally removes tan and gives you a fairer, spot free look. It also contains cucumber that gives the skin a bright and rejuvenated look. In combination with papaya extract, these ingredients reverse the effects of sunburn and tanning. Powerful ingredients such as apricot oil and mulberry extract help in reducing visible signs of ageing. Ingredients such as kokum butter and olive oil extracts are known to provide the moisturising needed for your skin and keep it soft and supple.

Price: Rs.448

WOW Skin Science Ubtan Face & Body Scrub

A skin purifying face and body scrub that contains almond, turmeric and saffron extracts, sandalwood oil, rose water and chickpea flour. It helps to exfoliate layers of dead skin and gives the skin a smooth texture. It helps in removing deep-seated dirt from the skin. The scrub has vitamins and minerals that help to manage your skin health, and prevents pollutants and free radicals from harming your skin.

Price: Rs.359

TAC - The Ayurveda Co. Ubtan Foaming Face Wash

This face wash is enriched with the goodness of natural almond oil and turmeric that helps in removing impurities from skin and makes the skin look fresh and free from unwanted blemishes. It is built with natural oil extracts and thus helps in maintaining the pH level. It gets rid of excess oil from skin and removes dryness. It provides a moist and clear looking skin.

Price: Rs.337

Mamaearth Ubtan Body Wash

Crafted with the goodness of natural ingredients like turmeric and saffron, the body wash lends a natural radiance to the skin. The body wash deeply cleanses, and unclogs pores removing dirt and impurities, leaving you with the skin of your dreams. Walnut provides natural exfoliation by removing dead skin cells and impurities from the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Price: Rs.268

