6 Uses of apple cider vinegar for hair and skin that makes it a must have in your vanity box

Though apple cider vinegar has been used in cooking and medicine for centuries, its infusion in skincare and haircare products has been quite recent. As its fermentation process creates a compound in the vinegar called acetic acid, apple cider vinegar is known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties. It addresses skin issues like wrinkles, acne or even sunburn and also improves scalp health, strengthens hair and enhances shine. Here are 6 products with the benefits of apple cider vinegar you need to own for clear skin and shiny hair!

Apple Cider Vinegar Foaming Face Wash

Apple cider vinegar is an effective way to cleanse the skin of bacteria and debris. With aloe vera extract and vitamins B5 and E, this foaming face helps in clearing acne, removing oil and dirt from your face.

Price: Rs 389

Deal: Rs 330

Buy Now

Apple Cider Vinegar & Cucumber Face Wash

It has powerful antimicrobial properties that may help ease skin infections and soothe irritation. The combination of Apple Cider Vinegar and Cucumber gently cleanses and exfoliates to remove impurities from your skin’s surface and pores.

Price: Rs 389

Deal: Rs 330

Buy Now

Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo for Dandruff

Hair that looks dull, brittle, or frizzy tends to be more alkaline or higher on the pH scale. Applying shampoo with apple cider vinegar helps lower pH and brings hair health back into balance. Its antibacterial properties help control the bacteria or fungi that can lead to scalp and hair problems like dandruff.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 419

Buy Now

Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Mask

Being rich in vitamins and minerals good for hair, like vitamin C and B, it helps exfoliate scalp skin, improve luster, condition your hair and strengthen hair.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Apple Cider Vinegar Face Mask For Glowing Skin

Clogged pores? Apple Cider Vinegar is your solution! It makes skin healthy, soft, plump and fights signs of ageing, such as pigmentation. With every use, your skin will feel supple and youthful!

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 448

Buy Now

Oil-Free Moisturiser

This non-comedogenic face moisturiser with the goodness of apple cider vinegar is for acne-prone skin that helps effective moisturisation of your face and keeps acne and pimples away.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 268

Buy Now

Also Read: Incorporate 24K gold infused products into your skincare routine for youthful looking skin