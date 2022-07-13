7 Amazing make-up products you need from Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale is LIVE! And some of the top rated make-up products in the market are available at unbelievable prices during this prime day sale. From mascaras to foundations, you can get your hands on the most popular, and quite essential make-up products at best deals. You don’t even need to make a list cause Amazon has everything that you can possibly need for make-up.

Makeup products to look out for in Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale

1. Honest Beauty Extreme Length Mascara + Lash Primer

This 2-in-1 mascara is all you need to add that definition to your lashes. It boosts the length of your lash and adds volume to it. This award-winning double-sided mascara is the product for that statement eyelashes that you wish for. This product is cruelty free and EWG (Environmental Working Group) certified. One of the main organic ingredients in this mascara is jojoba esters. This product is also very natural on your lashes as it does not contain any paraben, paraffin, synthetic fragrances, silicones and harmful mineral oils. This amazing environment-friendly mascara is also tested and approved by dermatologists and ophthalmologists. It also comes in a 100% tree-free paper carton.

Price: $ 17.99

Deal: $ 12.58

2. Black Radiance True Complexion Creme Contour Palette

This amazing creme contour palette from Balck Radiance is available in the medium to dark shade and contains around 7.5 gms of product. This contour palette highlights, shapes, & sculpts facial features for naturally enhanced definition. With this palette you can customize your foundation, highlighter and bronzer. The aim of this brand is to enable women of color from around the world to embrace their skin and be proud of it. The oil-free, creamy and blendable shades make applying the product for you more easy.

Price: $ 8.99

Deal: $ 6.39

3. Wet n Wild MegaLast Liquid Catsuit Matte Lipstick

Launched in 1979 Wet n Wild has always been the most loved brand for lipsticks and this MegaLast liquid matte lipstick is no exception. This matte lipstick is available in 7 capturing shades. This liquid matte lipstick is made with a lightweight formula and lasts for a really long time, which makes it perfect for the young busy professionals who have no time to retouch. This lipstick is also highly pigmented so a little bit can go for a long time.

Price: $ 5.49

Deal: $ 3.98

4. COVERGIRL & Olay Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle-Defying Foundation

Want a smooth wrinkle-free skin instantly? This product is the right choice for you. A single swatch of this creamy, natural, wrinkle-defying foundation is enough to remove all visible signs of aging from your face. This product contains hyaluronic acid and vitamin C that makes your skin healthier. It also has SPF 28 that protects your skin from sun damage. This product is also cruelty-free and available in multiple shades. You can either find the perfect shade for your skin from their wide range or mix 2 or more shades to get the shade you need.

Price: $ 13.40

Deal: $ 10.06

5. Wet n Wild Photo Focus Stick Foundation

This flawless stick foundation is available in almost 15 different shades. It delivers a long lasting coverage for your skin, lightweight and gives a flawless finish to your overall make-up. This product has the goodness of nature as it is infused with argan and sunflower seed oil, which adds moisture to your skin. Like all Wet n Wild products this product is also Peta-certified and cruelty-free and most importantly it is pocket-friendly.

Price: $ 6.49

Deal: $ 4.79

6. COVERGIRL Ink It! By Perfect Point Plus Waterproof Eyeliner

Want a gaze that’s captivating enough? This waterproof eyeliner from Covergirl is just for you. This pencil eye liner has a perfect grip so that you can experiment with it with ease and it lasts for about 12 hours. The pencil is self-sharpening which prevents the liner from dragging and pulling. This product is highly pigmented and one swatch is enough to last throughout the day. Best way to remove this liner is with soap and water.

Price: $ 11.88

Deal: $ 10.10

7. Makeup Remover Wipes 3-pack with Grape Seed & Olive Oils

Now that we have talked about so many amazing make-up products we need to know how to remove the make-up in the most professional and safe way. These amazing makeup remover wipes from Honest beauty is the most skin-friendly product for removing your makeup. This is a dermatologically tested, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic product. Packed with the goodness of natural ingredients like grapeseed oil and olive oil this wipe removes makeup from your face without making it dry. This product is also paraben-free, silicone-free and free from synthetic fragrances.

Price: $ 19.99

Deal: $ 15.99

Good quality makeup products are not a choice but a necessity if you want to keep your skin healthy and rejuvenated. But, investing in high-quality skincare products is not pocket-friendly which is why the Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the perfect time for you to buy your favorite makeup products. Mentioned above are the best makeup products available at discounted rates on Amazon Prime Day 2022.

