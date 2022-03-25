7 Anti-ageing creams that can end your search for the fountain of youth

With age life just gets difficult and adding fuel that fire will be the condition of your skin. While wrinkles and fine lines on the face are normal with age and things to be embraced, we often tend to disapprove of our own looks and start to stress more about it. Anti-ageing creams can be one solution to this problem. But instead of waiting to turn 50 to treat your wrinkles, start using anti-ageing creams right for your early 20s to have pro-ageing benefits for your skin. These creams absorb into the skin and boost collagen which is important for the elastic strength of your skin. With age, skin loses its elasticity and starts to sag. Anti-ageing creams slow down this process and make your skin soft and supple!

Here are 7 anti-ageing creams for a youthful glow:

1. Pond’s Wrinkle Corrector Day Cream

This day cream can be layered over your CTM skin care products or used solo as it has both moisturising and SPF benefits. It contains Vitamin B3 and Vitamin E that strengthen the skin's natural barrier, protect against blemishes and also acetate with antioxidant power to protect skin cells from foreign threats.

Price: Rs 454

2. Olay Total Effects Day Cream

This daily use day cream from Olay fights 7 signs of ageing namely- fine lines and wrinkles, age spots, uneven tone, uneven texture, dryness, dullness and the appearance of pores. With green tea extract, the cream helps to neutralise the free radicals that accelerate your skin’s ageing process.

Price: Rs 760

3. Lotus Herbals Anti Ageing Cream

A lightweight cream anti ageing is a must in your everyday skincare ritual. This cream irons out wrinkles and makes the look more youthful. It also clears up spots and blemishes that show up naturally with age. It's safe to use on sensitive skin.

Price: Rs 536

4. Mamaearth Retinol Anti Wrinkle cream

Enriched with bakuchi and retinol, this night cream ensures that collagen production is boosted and the aged cell's behaviour is altered to make skin look younger. It also reduces blemishes and gives you even-toned skin. The bakuchi extract present in the cream works in fading to fight fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs 628

5. SkinKraft Anti Ageing Night Cream

Got dry patches and age spots on your skin? Don’t freak out, this night cream can help you age backwards. This daily-use night cream encourages the healthy production of collagen to support skin elasticity, thickness, and firmness. This minimises the appearance of skin sagging and fine lines.

Price: Rs 349

6. Skin Firming Anti Ageing Cream

This anti-ageing cream with white mulberry not only soothes the skin and shows a youthful glow but also diminishes spots and blemishes and improves complexion. It's a hydrating formula that rejuvenates your skin and protects it from sun damage too.

Price: Rs 632

7. Minimalist 2% Retinoid Anti Ageing Night Cream

This is one of the best anti ageing creams for people with sensitive skin types. It boosts cell turnover and stimulates collagen production to erase fine lines and wrinkles, revealing radiant glowy skin. The cream has got the benefits of Vitamin A which is a potent antioxidant that reduces sun damage and prevents premature ageing due to UV rays.

Price: Rs 664

Anti-ageing creams can help you look youthful and stunning always and it's also great for your skin’s health. Premature ageing of the skin is commonly seen today as a lot of us are prone to blue light from digital screens and also harmful sun rays that affect the skin’s collagen production. Get these creams to say goodbye to those issues!

