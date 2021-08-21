7 Best Ayurvedic skin care and hair care products that you should add to your shopping cart right away

The “new normal” has created a bond between skincare and self-care. Beauty brands are taking note of Ayurveda’s growing popularity in the mainstream, and bottling formulas that bring its benefits to your beauty shelf. Here are a few products that will make it easier for you to incorporate Ayurvedic practices into your daily routine.

Ayouthveda Charcoal Face Wash

This anti-pollution and oil-control face wash gives you a completely natural solution to protect your skin from pollution, stop excessive oil, and also removes two times more dirt and impurities to give you a stunning look every day. Apart from having activated charcoal in high strength this face wash is enriched with pure distillates of rose, lotus, butea and marigold, which benefits you by detoxifying your skin, drawing out impurities, reducing dark spots, restoring skin cells and unclogging pores.

Price: Rs.235

Buy Now

Ayouthveda Sparkling Gold Face Wash

This face wash contains authentic 24k Gold with a unique combination of pure gold with kashmiri saffron. It is also enriched with floral distillates, essential oils and fresh fruit juices. It provides a luminous glow, extensively hydrates the skin, seals moisture and makes the skin glow. The vitamin C leaves the skin feeling healthy and flawless. Enriched with the power of natural oils, it effectively heals and prevents scarring, nourishes the skin and maintains a lustrous, glowing skin tone.

Price: Rs.370

Buy Now

Ayouthveda Ultra-Hydrating Face Emulsion Cream

This cream is made from a natural plant-based formula that makes your skin feel amazingly soft and supple, plus it delivers precious protection from outside bad elements, leaving your skin matte, fresh and radiant. It contains peas that are a perfect blend of vitamin c and folic acid which keeps the skin firm and provides smoothness from the burning sensation, raw orange that reduces acne, blemishes, dark spots and lightens the skin, and aloe vera which is a skin protecting herb with the richness of antioxidants.

Price: Rs.320

Buy Now

Ayouthveda Healthy Hair Shampoo

This shampoo is enriched with Bhringraj that works by strengthening hair follicles and promoting new hair growth, Shikakai known as a traditional hair cleanser which effectively removes grease and improves strength of hair shafts and follicles, aloe vera which hydrates, nourishes and protects hair from the drying effect of the sun, pollution and environmental impurities, and neem which effectively removes dandruff.

Price: Rs.380

Buy Now

Ayouthveda Protein Hair Oil

This hair oil is infused with nourishing oils, essential decoctions and efficient herbal extracts. It prevents hair breakage, controls split ends and soothes an itchy scalp. It also delays premature greying, fights dandruff and strengthens the hair follicles.

Price: Rs.280

Buy Now

Ayouthveda Delicate Skin Pure Castile Soap

This handmade soap is enriched with coconut oil that deeply nourishes and replenishes the skin, while retaining the skin’s moisture, neem and tulsi that soothe irritated skin, clear surface infection, detoxify and clarify the skin, and olive oil that keeps the skin soft and supple, provides youthful looking skin and ensures an even skin tone.

Price: Rs.150

Buy Now

Ayouthveda Sparkling Gold Day Cream

This day cream contains 24K elemental gold along with saffron and milk cream. It nourishes the deepest layers of the skin, provides a golden glow, restores the skin’s elasticity, and reduces wrinkles. It extensively seals the moisture and leaves the skin scented with a glowing complexion. Enriched with the power of natural oils it helps heal and prevents scarring due to environmental damage.

Price: Rs.1430

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion