7 Best beauty supplements for healthy hair and clear skin from Amazon deals today

Beauty supplements are capsules, powders, gummies, or liquids that contain ingredients such as vitamins, antioxidants, and amino acids that are essential to your skin’s health, like vitamin A, vitamin C, and collagen and these are in higher concentrations. The word beauty supplements are rising in search trend and more people are ready to invest in this less-fuss way of gaining beauty health. It is recommended that you consult with a qualified healthcare provider before intake of any supplements and also note, that each supplement may react differently to different bodies. Here we bring to you the best deals on beauty supplements from Amazon deal of the day!

Here are 7 beauty supplements from Amazon deals today:

Grab the best supplements for your hair, skin and nails from the curated 7 below.

1. Chicnutrix Cleanse-Effervescent Tablets

Been trying this out for a week now and I love it! The flavour is good and the addictive taste will help you make this a habit. Chicnutrix Cleanse is formulated to be gentle on the stomach with faster action and absorption with no side effects to help in blood purification and healthy skin.

Price: Rs 469

2. Wellbeing Nutrition Melts Healthy Hair

Vouched by Mira Rajput Kapoor, I tried this out for three months and saw visible results. My hairfall reduced and the volume increased. The thin strips with watermelon flavour melt inside your mouth and the ingredients directly get into your bloodstream to work the magic!

Price: Rs 487

3. NATURSTRONG Strong Nails Hair Supplement

This hair, skin, and nail multivitamin has added advantage of biotin with marine collagen. Both of these have rejuvenating properties which help to restore radiance for clear and smooth skin and healthy hairs. This Biotin supplement for women and girls also contains joint and bone support blend consisting of calcium and vitamin D3.

Price: Rs 449

4. Collagen Creamer Beauty Supplement

Collagen breaks down as we enter our 30s. It gets affected due to stress and an unhealthy lifestyle. To protect and preserve your natural collagen by giving your skin the love of collagen creamer supplements. A plant-based collagen supplement and creamer formulated to help you achieve skin elasticity, hydration, plump and healthy radiant skin, as well as healthy hair and nails.

Price: Rs 1199

5. PLIX Skin Glow Glutathione Effervescent Tablets

This is a powerhouse of antioxidant-rich ingredients. The antioxidants mix in the multivitamin tablets helps to clear out acne, delay the signs of ageing as well as fight free radicals. Leaving you with a radiant face that looks younger. Feel the glow with every drink.

Price: Rs 764

6. Cureveda Plant-Based Collagen Builder

This is a power-packed formula for youthful, glowing skin and maintaining skin elasticity, texture, hydration and renewal. Helps stimulate collagen production naturally in the body with the use of advanced natural ingredients!

Price: Rs 1195

7. HealthKart HK Vitals Skin Radiance Collagen Powder

Collagen and Vitamin E may help prevent follicle damage and reduce hair loss. Biotin helps in hair protein keratin production and contributes to healthy hair growth. This formula improves skin radiance and clarity by inhibiting melanin production as it causes skin dullness.

Price: Rs 799

Amazon deal of the day offers the above-mentioned products at slashed prices. So if you wish to up your beauty game and try things apart from topical creams, beauty supplements should be your go-to. Make sure to grab them right away as the deals are valid only till tonight.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

