7 Best body lotions that will hydrate and add water back into your skin

With the temperature soaring, the only thing your skin asks for is moisturisation. So here we bring to you 7 best body lotions that are perfect for this summer season. We pamper our face with face moisturisers, but we sometimes forget that our body needs some pampering and care too. Body lotions should not be specifically used in winters or only during those times when you are suffering from dry skin, they should be used during all seasons to keep the skin healthy and soft.

Here are 7 best body lotions:

Choose the best body lotion and kickstart your summer skincare routine.

1. Clarins Anti-Cellulite Body Lotion

This anti-cellulite contouring cream gel visibly smoothes, firms and lifts your skin. It reduces cellulite and also hydrates and nourishes your skin. Keep contouring on track with this anti-cellulite cream gel powered by 8 targeted plant extracts.

Price: $ 68.99

2. Ecco Bella Vanilla Body Lotion

Revive your skin with this luxurious nourishing cream body lotion that transforms dry, irritated skin into soft, supple hydrated skin for glowing radiance that lasts for hours. It is formulated with six of the best nourishing oils and butter for deeply penetrating nourishment.

Price: $ 195

3. Tom Ford Body Lotion

This hydrating body lotion helps to keep skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. It smells wonderful and the scent lasts all day. It has got the best reviews on Amazon and is definitely a must-try product for all skincare enthusiasts.

Price: $ 104.38

4. L'Occitane Shea Butter Body Lotion

Amazon review reads, “This is quite literally the best lotion I have ever used. It's super moisturizing. Smells great and lasts all day. I have super sensitive or eczema skin and use this all year.” This body lotion nourishes and brings comfort to dry skin.

Price: $ 60

5. Estee Lauder Body Lotion

Launched by the design house of Estee Lauder in 1985, we can assure you that this body lotion is from one of the most trusted brands. This sweet-smelling body lotion is everything you ever wanted! Accompanied by fruity notes of fresh citrus, melons, peaches and plums. It is recommended for everyday use.

Price: $ 48

6. Makari Premium Body Lotion

This is a premium nourishing anti-ageing body lotion. It rejuvenates your skin’s texture and tone for a more youthful appearance. It helps you maintain a luminous, balanced, and youthful complexion. With regular application, you can better minimize the signs of ageing.

Price: $ 61.99

7. Chanel Body Lotion

The easiest way to get the rest of your body in on the hydrating action? Slather on a luscious lotion that's formulated with nourishing ingredients that enhance your skin type to look and feel its best. This is exactly what you are looking for!

Price: $ 84.99

Using the best body lotions on your body is arguably the most important element of any skin-care routine. Your skin is the biggest organ in your body. It's not bloody or gutsy, but it's still an organ, and organs need water. These body lotions penetrate deep into the skin and nourish and hydrate it!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

