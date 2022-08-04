7 Best exfoliating body washes under $35 for instant freshness

Looking for decently priced exfoliating body wash that works like magic? If yes, then head onto reading this article further. You will find 7 best exfoliating body washes under $35 here, brought to you keeping in mind, the composition, role and effectiveness of these products. Each of these body washes have unique features and represent a powerful formula that leaves your skin feeling clean, healthy and nourished after every bath. Take a look.

Best exfoliating body wash to get rid of dirt and grim

1. O.R.G. Skincare Mineral Peel Body

This is a natural mineral peeling formulation which is created to clean the skin thoroughly and make it smoother. Packed with organic enzymes, aloe leaf and grapefruit seed extract, the product is highly nourishing and not at all abrasive for the skin. Including this product in the daily skin care routine, can lead to soft, smooth skin without any tan, dirt and dead skin cells. Despite being effective at removing impurities, the product does not lead to skin irritations or other problems.

Price $32.95

Buy Now

2. Whish Lemongrass Bath Body Gel

Whish lemongrass bath and body gel is an organic formulation that is meant for more than just cleansing. It moisturizes the skin and soothes it at the same time. The formula is free from chemicals known for drying the skin, like dyes and sulfates. With lemongrass fragrance, one is bound to feel relaxed and rejuvenated after a sumptuous long bath.

Price $22

Buy Now

3. Softsoap Body Scrub Exfoliating Body Wash

Softsoap Body Scrub Exfoliating Body Wash is a rejuvenating body wash that also happens to be a great exfoliator. Infused with blackberry and sugar extracts, the body wash excels at making your bathing experience luxurious. Sugar extracts are known for their exfoliating power and using the same, this body exfoliator eliminates dead skin cells, dirt and impurities gently from the body. After drawing a bath with this unique, rich formula, you can feel the smooth and fresh skin.

Price $22.04

Buy Now

4. First Botany All Natural Tea Tree Body Wash

When you want to keep your skin clean and free from skin issues, switching to this cleansing and exfoliating body wash from your regular one can be a good idea. This body wash is home to essential oils that have made a mark in the skin industry with their multiple skin benefits. The product contains tea tree and eucalyptus oil, which are both known for their antibacterial action and soothing properties. This body wash does a pretty good job at washing away the impurities and preventing skin issues like acne, body odor, athlete's foot, jock itch, etc. Both men and women can use this exfoliating body wash and derive calming benefits.

Price $13.98

Buy Now

5. Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash

Aveeno Positively Radiant Exfoliating Body Wash is a dermatologist-recommended product for mild cleansing and exfoliating. It is a soap-free body wash that is infused with moisture-rich soy complexes along with natural diffusers that level up the skin’s hydration and deep cleanse the skin to get rid of dirt and impurities. Being packed with natural exfoliants, the body wash can keep away dead skin cells, making the skin smoother, brighter and more radiant. Suitable for daily use, the exfoliating body wash can be used to enhance skin tone and texture and reduce dark spots and dullness.

Price $20.97

Buy Now

6. Softsoap Body Wash with Coconut Scrub

This body wash with coconut scrub is a unique formulation for keeping your body clean and free from dead skin cells. Packed with nourishing ingredients like jojoba butter and coconut extracts, the body wash assists you in gentle yet effective body cleaning. Its natural formula lends appropriate moisture to the skin and makes it soft, clean and conditioned. The soothing scent leaves your body and mind in a good mood.

Price $5.59

Buy Now

7. Cremo Exfoliating Pacific Sea Salt & Grapefruit Body Wash

If you wish to indulge in a rejuvenating formula that delights your senses, cleanses your body and exfoliates the skin just the way you want, then grabbing this body wash will be apt for you. It is enriched with Pacific Sea salt and grapefruit extract to remove impurities and make your skin feel softer and brighter. The key highlight of this product is its complex scent that reveals the rich fruity formula and keeps you happy all day long.

Price $18.98

Buy Now

So, these are our top picks. These 7 best exfoliating body washes are perfect for that gentle exfoliation that we all need daily. Both men and women can use these products. All these formulations are different from one another, making each of these products worth exploring. Try these products and pamper your body with a spa-like bath at home.

