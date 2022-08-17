7 Best face exfoliators for gorgeous, glowing skin

Fretting to find the best exfoliators for your skin? It is time for you to take a deep breath and check out these top exfoliators compiled by us. We know the struggle to remove the deep-seated dead skin, impurities and grime from the skin is real. It can be overwhelming, but with the right face exfoliators you can get gorgeous, clean skin effortlessly. Here is a list of the best-selling face exfoliators that you can buy and add to your skin care regimen. Read further to explore these options.

Try these 7 Best face exfoliators to get rid of dead skin cells

1. Paula's Choice-Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant is a gentle formula that does an excellent job at exfoliating dead skin and reducing large pores. BHA aka salicylic acid is known for its gentle exfoliation process, eventually leading to clear skin with a bright complexion. Unlike other exfoliants, it is a leave-on product that can be used for all skin types. From hydrating the skin to improving the appearance of pores, this miracle product does it all. There is no fragrance, paraben or other harmful chemicals in it.

Price $11

Buy Now

2. Bliss Micro Magic Skin-renewing Microdermabrasion Scrub

Bliss micro magic skin-renewing microdermabrasion scrub is a powerful exfoliant that boosts skin texture with its effective natural ingredients. The scrub is a potent blend of aloe, peppermint and volcanic pumice, all known for their remarkable exfoliating and soothing qualities. For people who wish to get rid of pole-buildup, this exfoliant can turn out to be highly powerful. It is designed for all skin types, other than sensitive skin.

Price $12.92

Buy Now

3. Toyo - Cure Aqua Gel

The secret to beautiful, glowing skin is a good quality facial exfoliator. It is infused with activated hydrogen water that is capable of pulling and removing dead skin cells and impurities out of the skin. This unique gel exfoliant helps in reducing pigmentation and smoothening skin tone. With no use of chemicals or strong acids, the formula is good for all skin types. You can use it on your hands, neck, heels and elbow to get rid of stubborn dead skin.

Price $36.50

Buy Now

4. La Roche-Posay Ultra-Fine Scrub

Physiological Ultra-Fine Exfoliating Face Scrub is a powerful cleanser that exfoliates skin while maintaining the physiological balance of the skin. This 2-in-1 product does an excellent job at purifying the skin and removing dead skin cells. The face scrub is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin. Try using it 2-3 times a week and enjoy refreshed, smooth skin.

Price $18.99

Buy Now

5. Lancer Skincare The Method: Polish Facial Exfoliator

Lancer Skincare Polish Facial Exfoliator is a gentle formula that aims at providing mild exfoliation and improved skin texture. The exfoliator has a versatile function and can be used like a daily exfoliating wash. Enriched with pomegranate enzyme, pumpkin enzyme, quartz crystals, chamomile oil, and salicylic acid, the formula is extremely nourishing for the skin. With its collagen regeneration formula, the product can make your skin look more youthful.

Price $60.80

Buy Now

6. PHYTOMER Vegetal Exfoliant

PHYTOMER Vegetal Exfoliant is a unique formula with Laminaria digitata and papain which together act as a nourishing skin exfoliant. The product has a soft texture which does not feel grainy or irritating to the skin. Considered ideal for sensitive skin, the exfoliator is free from harmful chemicals. It has a vegan formula, which makes it all the more appealing.

Price $46.50

Buy Now

7. Mario Badescu Botanical Exfoliating Scrub

If you are looking for a herbal formula that has potential to cleanse skin and remove impurities. The formula contains botanical ingredients like aloe vera, coconut, ginger, green tea and seeds of Ecuadorian Ivory Palm which are refreshing, soothing along with cleansing abilities. It unclogs pores, reduces skin dullness and hydrates the skin immensely.

Price $26

Buy Now

Exfoliation is a crucial step in the skincare regimen that must not be eliminated at any cost. Skin exfoliation should be done carefully with the best face exfoliators, as taking risk with a wrong product can do a lot of harm to the skin. A good exfoliator has the power to eliminate grime, dead skin cells and excess oils from the skin without being too harsh on the skin. The products listed in this article have been picked for various skin types. You can choose the one as per your skin type and enjoy smooth, clean and glowing skin.

