7 Best face exfoliators under $25 to keep your skin fresh and glowing

Are you tired of rough skin that looks dull with no radiance at all? If yes, then we have something for you that you can be thankful for. These are the face exfoliators that work like a charm for your skin. While most of us focus on skin cleansing, what we really lack is a strong exfoliator that balances the skin oil and removes dirt, dead skin and other impurities effectively. These products are formulated for deep penetration into your skin, providing visible results. Dead skin cells can hamper your natural glow, and face exfoliators help in removing such cells. When included in your daily skin care routine, these products can be highly useful. We have narrowed down the best options here for you. Refer to these products, and you can bid dull skin goodbye.

Best face exfoliators to deep clean the skin

1. Aveeno Positively Radiant Skin Brightening Daily Scrub

Aveeno daily scrub is a decently priced face exfoliator that does its job well. It has a gentle formula composed with moisture rich soy extracts. The exfoliator also contains exfoliating granules that contribute towards skin exfoliation in a gentle manner. With the goodness of natural ingredients and mild treatment of skin, you can witness improved skin texture, clarity and skin tone.

Price $7.37

Buy Now

2. Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliant Face Scrub

If you are looking for a face exfoliator which is free from paraben, gluten and artificial colors, then this product will be apt for you. It is packed with unique natural ingredients like colloidal oatmeal, rice bran and papaya. Available in a powdered form, the product is truly unique. You can add water to it to create a textured paste and use it as a facial scrub. When you wish to use a foamy exfoliator, add more water to the powder. To add a cleansing boost to the formula, add it to your cleanser. With slow repeated motions, you can feel the formula working on the skin. It removes accumulated debris and helps in revealing brighter, healthier skin tone.

Price $16

Buy Now

3. NOACIER Amber Honey Cleansing Scrub

This exfoliating scrub is ideal for people who dislike the feel of harsh chemicals hitting their skin. Keeping in mind the sensitivity of skin, this formula is created to exfoliate with utmost care. The formula contains natural extracts of bamboo, amber and honey. While silica derived from bamboo stems can be used to refine the skin texture, amber and honey soothes skin. Infused with jojoba esters and honey-vanilla scent, using the product becomes a highly comforting experience. From calming your senses to improving your skin tone, this facial scrub can be effective for all.

Price $17.99

Buy Now

4. Bliss Micro Magic Skin-renewing Microdermabrasion Scrub

When looking for a clean product designed for sensitive skin, this one can be the perfect addition to your skincare routine. It has key ingredients like kaolin clay, aloe juice, peppermint oil, volcanic pumice and pro vitamin b5. This microdermabrasion product eliminates impurities from the skin and lends freshness to your skin. The unique blend of peppermint oil and aloe ensures effective yet gentle exfoliation. With a simple, gentle massage on clean skin, you can expect improved skin texture.

Price $12.99

Buy Now

5. DERMA E Microdermabrasion Dead Sea Salt Scrub

This Microdermabrasion facial scrub is suitable for people who wish to invest in a luxurious facial scrub. It can serve as an alternative to the expensive spa sessions and keep your pocket happy. Infused with Dead Sea salt, kaolin clay and a blend of jojoba, grape seed and sweet almond oils, this facial scrub is highly powerful at revitalizing the skin and buffing away dead skin. The perfect balance of Dead Sea salt and citrus oils enrich skin with nourishment while eliminating the impurities. The all natural formula is great for all skin types, including sensitive and combination skin.

Price $21.74

Buy Now

6. Neutrogena Bright Boost Micro Polish

Neutrogena Bright Boost Resurfacing Micro Face Polish is a dermatologist-tested product that can be relied on for exfoliation and reducing skin dullness. It comes with powerful cleansing ingredients like glycolic and mandelic AHAs that deep cleanse the skin, leading to instant radiance and brightness. Packed with the qualities of both physical and chemical exfoliation, the facial scrub has the power to bring down the appearance of pores and dark spots. It can be used as a part of your daily skin cleaning process and result in better-looking healthy skin.

Price $8.79

Buy Now

7. Better Skin Lava Magik Scrub

A facial exfoliant that works like a cleanser, scrub or mask is a true blessing. This one from The Better Skin is one such versatile product that can help you rev up the cleansing process. The formula contains nutrient-rich ingredients including sweet orange and grape seed oils, parsley, calendula, chamomile, french lava and cucumber. Each of these ingredients are known for their cleansing and soothing properties. Also, this herbal blend can improve your skin health, making you look more youthful. Being free from gluten and paraben, the product is highly popular.

Price $7

Buy Now

Keeping your skin clean is not a luxury, but a necessity. Dirty skin that might feel clean to you, can be a storehouse to bacteria, dirt, grime and many other impurities leading to skin issues like dullness, acne, pores, etc. By using a face exfoliator, you can get rid of all these skin issues in one go. Also, the skin will feel and look more youthful than it has ever been. Try using these wonderful products and make your skin happy.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles: