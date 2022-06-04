7 Best hair oils under Rs 699 from Amazon sale today

Hair can break or make your look. While dandruff, hair thinning and hair fall can be common issues during this season the apt way to take care of them begins with oiling your hair. Amazon sale today features exciting offers on branded hair oils that will help you combat all hair care issues. You can trust these hair oils to help you nourish your hair shaft and strengthen it. We have curated the 7 best hair oils from the Amazon deal of the day below.

Here are 7 hair oils from the Amazon sale today

These hair oils from Amazon daily deals will help you strengthen your follicles and improve your hair shaft. Scroll on and grab them right away.

1. Mamaearth Onion Hair Oil

Onion is known to have beneficial properties for hair health. It reduces hair fall and promotes the growth of lost hair and also pauses premature greying. Rich in Vitamin D and almond oil, this hair oil provides nutrition to the scalp, making hair healthier and stronger.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 339

Buy Now

2. Beardo Daily Styling Hemp Hair Oil

This non-sticky hair oil is enriched with hemp seed oil which is a natural antioxidant that helps fight off hair damage due to everyday pollution making it a perfect daily styling hair oil for men.​ It makes your hair super soft and adds volume and shine to your hair.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 219

Buy Now

3. Onion Hair Oil for Hair Growth

Infused with the goodness of onion, this hair oil works to condition your weak strands and moisturise your scalp. It also comes with a built-in comb applicator that helps detangle hair and spread the oil evenly onto each strand. This oil can be used on any type of hair, be it curly, straight, textured, thick, etc.

Price: Rs 549

Deal: Rs 389

Buy Now

4. Jataa For Men Ayurvedic Hair Fall Oil

Dealing with intense hair fall? Don’t worry, this hair oil with Jatamansi, strengthens hair follicles, boosts blood circulation in the scalp, re-energises the hair follicles and inhibits DHT formation in males, which results in visible hair regrowth in 100 days. It's one you can trust on to reduce hair fall.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 425

Buy Now

5. Organic Virgin Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has been recommended for hair health since ages. Coconut oil may help strengthen your hair by increasing flexibility and reducing the breakage of hair strands. The perfect way to spend your weekend will be by getting a hot oil champi with this coconut oil.

Price: Rs 450

Deal: Rs 405

Buy Now

6. mCaffeine Coffee Scalp & Hair Oil

Coffee is not just a refreshing drink to get your day started. It's much more than that. It is a superfood for the hair and has numerous benefits. Coffee Oil helps in hair strengthening and stimulates the roots. It's the best hair oil that you can give yourselves to.

Price: Rs 399

Deal: Rs 333

Buy Now

7. Hibiscus Monkey Hibiscus Hair Oil

This nourishing hair oil is good in fatty acids that penetrate deep into the hair shaft, softening it from the core and preventing hair breakage. It helps stimulate blood circulation in the scalp and strengthens the hair strand from the root, which helps to reduce hair fall over time.

Price: Rs 725

Deal: Rs 688

Buy Now

Amazon sale offers these branded hair care products at slashed prices only for today. So buy them all now and give your hair the care it deserves. Hair is an important part of making you look snazzy so if you want to look great throughout life, treat your care well. Proper and consistent hair care is what you need for happy hair all day.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles

7 Best dermaplaning tools

16 Moisturizers for sensitive skin

7 Best anti-ageing creams

Also Read: Amazon Deal of the Day: 7 Retinol infused skincare products