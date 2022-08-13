7 Best hydrating foundations for intense nourishment and smooth coverage

The best hydrating foundations come with a promise to nourish your skin while tackling the skin issues. Hydrating foundations come really handy for people with dry skin as managing dry skin can be a hell of a task. Not only does the dry skin become dull and painful without hydration but the makeup also falls apart with cracks and lines. This creates the need to use hydrating foundations so that the dryness in the skin can be reduced. Such hydrating foundations can help conceal the skin flaws better, ensuring a healthier, perfect makeup base. Here we have narrowed down the 7 Best hydrating foundations that provide smooth even coverage without drying out your skin.

Check out these 7 best hydrating foundations that are worth including in your makeup kit.

1. LAURA GELLER NEW YORK Quench-n-Tint Hydrating

When the goal is to enjoy a no-makeup look, this foundation can be your BFF. It is loaded with multiple skincare benefits that include intense hydration and a refreshed feel. Despite being a water-based foundation, it tints out the skin evenly and provides sheer coverage. Being lightweight, the foundation suits all types of skin. With the presence of hyaluronic acid, the foundation locks in moisture and helps attain a flawless makeup base.

Price $17.13

Buy Now

2. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint is a versatile formula that has hydrating properties along with intense moisturization. This lightweight foundation doesn’t feel sticky or clingy to the skin while enriching it with a boost of hydration. It is a potent formula with the goodness of hyaluronic acid. The brand claims to refresh the skin and maintain hydration for 24 hours straight. Use the product in your daily makeup routine to replenish your skin with hydration and get great coverage.

Price $13.97

Buy Now

3. LOreal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation

This is a popular brand when it comes to affordable, good quality makeup. L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation is created to lend your skin the perfect finish and long-lasting glow without burning a hole in your pocket. Its lightweight, creamy formula spreads evenly, providing even coverage. This hydrating foundation also contains SPF for sun protection. From concealing the skin flaws to defining makeup base, the foundation does a great job at converting your makeup base into a perfect canvas for makeup.

Price $5.82

Buy Now

4. e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation

e.l.f. Flawless Finish Foundation is a highly blendable formula that provides even coverage for long hours. The formula contains glycerine which hydrates the skin perfectly and makes it super smooth. While the foundation is hydrating, it should not be mistaken for those formulas which are greasy and leave the skin all sticky. Available in multiple shades, the product is suitable for almost all skin tones. Consider this an all-day wear with its lightweight feel and buildable coverage.

Price $6

Buy Now

5. Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator

If you wish to enjoy perfect makeup without taking a toll on your pocket, then this is the product for you. It has buildable coverage, making all the fine lines, dark spots fade away. The light weight, semi-matte finish and seamless coverage turn this foundation into one the excellent skin foundations. Being loaded with hyaluronic acid and squalene, it is super hydrating for the skin. The product gives you a chance to nourish your skin while perfecting it. It is a cruelty-free brand which can be relied on for sheer to medium coverage.

Price $5.99

Buy Now

6. Dermablend Cover Creme Full Coverage Cream Foundation

This is a 3-in-1 product designed to take good care of your skin while perfecting it for better makeup application. It does the job of a SPF, foundation and moisturiser, altogether. The creamy, lightweight texture, makes its application easier and smoother. Created to provide an all-day hydration, the product can be trusted for keeping the skin fresh. When you need to cover bruises, scars, signs of ageing or even burns, this hydrating foundation is what you really need.

Price $40

Buy Now

7. Maybelline New York Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation

Maybelline's Fit Me Dewy and Smooth Foundation is known for its skin perfecting qualities along with the intense hydration properties. The formula has SPF 18 which delivers protection against the harmful rays of the sun. Suitable for both normal to dry skin, the formula blends seamlessly giving a flawless, smooth finish. Its fragrance-free, non-comedogenic formula keeps the skin fresh, soft and supple throughout the day.

Price $9.99

Buy Now

It can be a daunting task to choose the best hydrating foundation especially when the beauty industry launches a new product every day. The constantly evolving formulas and new ingredients make it all the more difficult to find a product suitable for your skin tone, type and texture. We know the struggle is real and so, have curated this list of hydrating foundations that make your skin care and beauty game strong. Each of these products are hydrating, nourishing and do a wonderful job at perfecting skin. Choose the one you like and your skin will be thankful to you.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

