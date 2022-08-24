Whether you want to do your makeup in natural daytime lighting or in the night a makeup mirror is what you need for attacking the tiniest stray hairs or concealing that stubborn zit. With so many options currently on the market, it is really confusing to choose the right one. But worry not, because we’ve curated for you a list of amazing mirrors at discounted prices from the Amazon Deal of the Day.

7 Best Makeup Mirrors in the Amazon Deal of the Day

1. Makeup Vanity Mirror with LED Lights

This beautiful vanity mirror has a built-in 1500mAh rechargeable lithium battery that runs for up to 10 hours after being fully charged. It comes with 54 LEDs and offers white lights, warm lights and cool lights. It also contains a 10x magnifying mirror for the fine details.

Price: $39.99

Deal: $31.19

2. WEILY Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror

This makeup mirror has 3 mirrors attached to each other providing a wide-angle viewing and creating an ultra-clear view of your skin. This can move 180° up and down and be fixed at your preferred angle.

Price: $19.99

Deal: $15.99

3. Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror with Lights

With 72 bright eye-friendly LEDs this makeup mirror protects your eyes from harsh fluorescent. The 90° adjustable mirror enables you to fix minor areas on your face. The mirror supports either micro USB or 4×AA batteries, so no hassle for charging.

Price: $38.98

Deal: $28.88

4. Lighted Makeup Vanity Mirror with Phone Holder

This is a 10x magnifying mirror for professional makeup skills. It comes with 2 suction cups that can be mounted on a glass or big mirror. It also supports 360 degrees surrounded rotation and 90 degrees up-down movement.

Price: $45.99

Deal: $36.79

5. Large Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror

This fully lighted vanity mirror sheds a natural light perfect for office, home, dim-lit rooms and most places. It also comes with a makeup brush set for making your makeup experience even more perfect.

Price: $43.99

Deal: $35.19

6. OMIRO Travel Vanity Mirror

This is an ultra-clear mirror with 15x visual amplification. The mirror and the stand both rotate 360 degrees and can be placed anywhere. You can also hang this on a wall with a rope or hooks.

Price: $16.99

Deal: $14.44

7. AMZTOLIFE Rechargeable Wall Mounted Lighted Makeup Mirror

This is a double-sided wall-mounted mirror with a 10x magnifying mirror. Ti offers three light modes, warm, white and cool. It has a built-in 2000 mAh rechargeable Lithium battery. It also is designed with an extendable arm joint that allows a 360-degree rotation.

Price: $35.99

Deal: $28.79

These 7 makeup mirrors can make your home look like a professional makeup studio and you can buy these on Amazon Deal of the Day. You can trust the authenticity of the brands and the products.

