7 Best moisturisers for acne-prone skin under $80 from Amazon

Different skin types demand different moisturisers. Regardless of all, moisturising is a must and one must not skip it. If you have an acne-prone skin type look for non-comedogenic moisturisers that won’t clog the pores and induce acne. Here we bring to you a list of 7 best moisturisers for acne-prone skin that will soothe your skin and reduce inflammations. The most obvious symptom of acne-prone skin is how much it’s visibly affected by triggers. Skipping the right moisturizer for your skin can actually make you oilier.

Here are 7 best moisturisers for acne-prone skin:

Scroll on to find our curated list of the 7 best moisturisers that will put an end to your search.

1. Kate Somerville Oil-Free Moisturiser

Here’s an oil-free daily moisturizer that absorbs quickly to provide perfectly balanced hydration and moisturization. This oil-control moisturizer leaves nothing behind but smooth, supple-looking skin. The hydrating moisturizer firms and smooths, minimizing the look of lines and wrinkles.

Price: $ 72

Buy Now

2. Paula's Choice Electrolyte Face Moisturiser

This moisturiser is enhanced with mineral electrolytes calcium, potassium and magnesium to train skin to maintain its moisture balance creating a healthier, instantly plumper, dewy feel. It replenishes dry skin's water content both above and below the skin's surface for lasting, weightless, non-greasy hydration.

Price: $ 36

Buy Now

3. PCA Skin Clear Moisturiser

This moisturiser for acne-prone skin reduces redness and blemishes while balancing the skin's natural oil production for a clearer complexion. This quick-absorbing, moisture-enhancing face lotion hydrates and soothes skin with its purifying ingredients that help repair moisture levels and reduce discolourations caused by breakouts.

Price: $ 53

Buy Now

4. Tatcha Hydration Moisturiser

This oil-free, water cream releases a burst of skin-improving Japanese nutrients that deeply deliver treatment benefits, hydrating without leaving skin sticky or greasy. It contains extracts of Japanese Leopard Lily that help control excess oil and clarify skin by encouraging natural skin turnover.

Price: $ 65.55

Buy Now

5. Lemongrass Organic Facial Moisturizer

After washing the face, apply 2 to 3 drops to the fingertips and massage gently onto the face. This moisturising serum not only hydrates and nourish the skin but also reduce redness and helps dissolve the sebum that is clogging pores.

Price: $ 29.99

Buy Now

6. Merci Mama Balancing Cream

This unique formula will visibly calm irritated skin. It will reduce redness while offering a cool sensation to the skin. It minimizes your excess oil production while correcting and preventing shininess. In addition, it will prevent the growth of the new breakouts!

Price: $ 29.99

Buy Now

7. Acnemoist Moisturiser for Acne-Prone

This cream provides intense hydration for acne-prone skin. It reduces irritation caused due to acne medication. This moisturiser is also feather-light to suit acne-prone skin and can be applied before the application of medication.

Price: $ 14.31

Buy Now

We hope our list of the 7 best moisturisers for acne-prone skin helped you find the one best suited for your skin. The right moisturizer is also there to combat any negative side effects of using other active ingredients in your routine, like dryness or redness. These face creams will definitely make your skin soft and supple and leave all your problems at bay!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

15 Best concealers for dark circles that you need for a full coverage makeup look

15 Best foundations for combination skin

Best face wash for girls