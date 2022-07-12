7 Best night creams that will let your skin work the magic at night

Some of the most powerful skincare products work their magic best at night. Night creams are generally thicker in consistency than a day cream, and tend to have higher concentration of ingredients that boost cell turnover, hydration and circulation. Not only does a night cream soothe and hydrate the skin after a long day, it can also help induce repair by amplifying cell turnover. Here, we have the best night creams for you to choose from.

7 Best night creams for aging, dull skin:

Scroll down and take a look at these night creams that will repair your skin overnight.

This anti wrinkle face cream for sensitive skin works while you sleep to help reduce the look of fine lines in as little as 5 weeks. This pro-retinol formula helps to soften the appearance of fine lines, and this facial moisturizer is specially formulated to be non-irritating and gentle on skin. It is enriched with vitamin E, macadamia nut oil, pro-retinol and coenzyme Q10.

This triple age night facial moisturizer with vitamin C and glycerin deeply moisturizes and targets three common skin issues that age you the most like wrinkles, uneven tone and firmness. It is clinically proven to help smooth the look of wrinkles, even skin tone, and visibly firm skin for a difference you can see in just as little as 4 weeks, revealing smoother and younger-looking skin. Its unique formula contains powerful anti-wrinkle Hexinol technology to help boost skin's ability to improve its appearance, elasticity and firmness, as well as glycerin to deeply hydrate skin. It contains vitamin C to gently help diffuse the look of dark spots while evening out skin tone to fight the signs of aging and improve overall radiance of skin.

This night recovery cream intensely hydrates skin throughout the night, so you can wake up to a deeply moisturized and younger-looking complexion. Packed with hydration power and skin-plumping Amino-Peptide Complex, this supercharged anti-aging cream moisturizer exfoliates, smooths and reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles as you sleep.

This lightweight, night moisturizer helps defend against environmental aging with powerful ingredients, including alpha-hydroxy acids and the extreme complex of natural extracts to help moisturize, exfoliate and strengthen skin. Ingredients from the Himalayas deliver an antioxidant effect that reduces wrinkles and helps restore firmness. At night and on clean skin, massage a dime-size amount onto the face, neck, and décolleté until fully absorbed.

This night cream with glycerin and vitamin D3 works deep within the skin's surface to intensely hydrate skin and relieve dryness. It is made with glycerin to deeply moisturize skin, instantly improving the look and feel of skin, and also contains Vitamin D3 to help balance skin's natural moisture levels. This hydrating night cream is clinically proven to dramatically increase skin's moisture level in just 1 week and is fast-absorbing, non-greasy and non-comedogenic. Specially formulated for dry skin, it helps boost skin's ability to replenish and hold on to moisture, instantly improving the look and feel of skin.

Enhance your skin's natural night-time repair and reduce key signs of aging in only 4 weeks. Wake up to rejuvenated, healthier-looking skin with a more even-looking tone. This non-greasy, non-comedogenic formula with glycerin uses our breakthrough Hexinol technology to improve dark spots and discolorations, firm and hydrate skin, visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles and restore radiance. Whether you're looking for a solution for deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, crow's feet, uneven skin tone or dry skin, this is an anti-aging formula that's right for you.

This anti-aging hydrating cream with glycerin works through the night when skin is believed to be most receptive. Wake up to revitalized skin for a smoother, more radiant appearance. Powered by Retinol and an exclusive mineral complex, this non-greasy, non-comedogenic formula helps reduce the appearance of deep wrinkles by up to 50 percent while lifting and firming skin. Whether you're looking for a solution for deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, crow's feet, uneven skin tone or dry skin, we have an anti-aging formula that's right for you.

While day creams usually protect against pollution, dryness, cold, heat and UV rays, night creams are better focused on the reconstruction process of the skin. Hence, it is important to have a night cream in your skin care regimen. Mentioned above is the list of the best night creams to help revive and restore your skin.

