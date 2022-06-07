7 Best shower gels under Rs 500 from Amazon deals today

The shower gel is a specialized liquid product used for cleaning the body during showers. Body washes and shower gels have a lower pH value than the traditional soap, which is also known to feel less drying to the skin. Shower gels are the best alternatives to bathing bards and they can also be used for a long time. Amazon deals offer these sweet-smelling shower gels at exciting prices today. So without any wait grab them all right away!

Here are 7 shower gels from Amazon deals today:

Shower gel is a derivative invention of liquid soap and is in high demand today. Here are 7 soothing and beautifully-fragranced shoer gels for you!

1. Garden Bliss Lavender shower gel

This lavender fragranced shower gel helps cleanse your body by removing all your dead skin cells resulting in a better glow. It also helps moisturizes and protect your delicate skin. Enhanced with pure lavender fragrance to leave you refreshed for a perfect morning wake up call.

Price: Rs 470

Deal: Rs 376

Buy Now

2. Skin Cottage Lavender Shower Gel

The shower gel is ensured to provide the utmost protection to the skin by adding a second layer of protection and fighting off all kinds of germs. It is formulated to soothe your body while washing away all the pesky impurities to give back the natural silky smooth finish of your younger self.

Price: Rs 499

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

3. Mamaearth Ubtan Shower Gel

Crafted with the goodness of natural ingredients like turmeric and saffron, the body wash lends a natural radiance to the skin. It also features the goodness of walnut that provides natural exfoliation by removing dead skin cells and impurities from the skin, leaving it soft and supple.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 268

Buy Now

4. The Body Shop British Rose Shower Gel

This cruelty-free brand is an excellent pick for all skin types and the shoer gel from Amazon deals today is infused with the essence of hand-picked roses from Britain to make showering feel blooming beautiful. Lather up in the shower with a loofah to cleanse your whole body.

Price: Rs 395

Deal: Rs 305

Buy Now

5. Kimirica Sugar Coconut Body Wash

This luxurious formulation of the creamy body wash gives you squeaky clean and refreshed skin after every wash. The nourishing and creamy formula leaves the skin feeling moisturized and hydrated. This unisex body wash adds a generous dose of vital moisture to your skin.

Price: Rs 474

Deal: Rs 423

Buy Now

6. Fiama Shower Gel

Infused with natural extracts of Lemongrass and Jojoba oil, this shower gel gently exfoliates your skin leaving it soft and glowing. It helps to retain moisture of the skin to make it softer, smoother and supple. It washes away dirt to make it clean and clear.

Price: Rs 449

Deal: Rs 445

Buy Now

7. Palmolive Luminous Oil Rejuvenating Body Wash

Rejuvenate your senses with this luxurious botanical oil-infused formula that cares for the skin. The sheer, non-greasy formula leaves your skin feeling radiant and soft. It is free from parabens and silicones and helps to clean and tighten the pores of the skin.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 419

Buy Now

These shower gels from Amazon daily deals are available at discounted prices only for today. Amazon daily of the day is applicable on a limited number of products and we bring to you the best among them to shop and save! We hope you found the perfect shower gel for you here!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Sale: 7 Perfumes at discounted rates

7 Best anti-ageing creams

Red lipstick shades for every woman