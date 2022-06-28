7 Best smelling body lotions that will soothe your senses & nourish your skin

We pamper our face with face moisturisers, but we sometimes forget that our body needs some pampering and care too. Body lotions should not be specifically used in winters or only during those times when you are suffering from dry skin, they should be used during all seasons to keep the skin healthy and soft. If you are someone who has sensitive skin, then you must DEFINITELY invest in a good body lotion. Here, we have a list of the best smelling body lotions for all skin types.

7 Best smelling body lotions for refreshed skin:

Here, we have a list of the best smelling body lotions that will nourish your skin and refresh your senses.

This anti-aging body lotion can be used daily to help reduce fine lines and wrinkles while replenishing dry skin. The elements that construct the body lotion are specifically designed to eliminate dehydrated skin. It uses natural extracts to nourish and help improve the health and condition of the skin. The hemp lotion is used to aid in diminishing already flawed skin and is used for preventative care. Formulated with shea butter, ginseng, essential fatty acids, key amino acids, 100 percent pure organic hemp seed oil, natural minerals and vitamins.

Nourish dry skin and send your senses on an island escape with this fast-absorbing, rich and creamy, tropical body lotion. Infused with coconut oil, this blend restores essential hydration to skin. Indulge in this ultra-hydrating blend with coconut oil, tiare essence, and vanilla bean extract. The non-greasy formula absorbs quickly leaving skin feeling soft and smelling great.

This lotion is infused with the goodness of cherry blossom and jojoba oil that moisturises for 24 plus hours and produces smooth, radiant skin. This lotion for dry skin blends precious jojoba oil with a delicate cherry blossom scent for a luxurious experience. It is ideal for those seeking a lotion for dry skin, and can also be used as a hand lotion or foot lotion.

Warmly scented, this body lotion’s lightweight formula hydrates and boosts sheen, leaving it 3 times more radiant. Shea butter is known for its ability to restore skin by helping it hold moisture for an enhanced sheen and luminosity. It provides a continuous multi-layer of moisture to smooth skin and improve skin’s beauty and luminosity.

This lotion hydrates, moisturises, and nourishes your skin for an all-day luxurious, soothing full-body skin treatment. It has a sweet, perfumed aroma with a woody undertone. A whiff of the vanilla bean elevates feelings of joy and relaxation. It immediately relieves discomfort of dry, itchy, scaly, chapped or sunburned skin, psoriasis and eczema anywhere on your body. It absorbs quickly and leaves no oily film on skin to clog pores.

This body lotion will help you relax while providing your skin with 24 hours of intense moisture, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Its unique formula includes natural oatmeal, an ingredient known for its skin-soothing properties, and features the calming scent of lavender to help relieve stress as you massage lotion into skin. It is made with calming chamomile and relaxing ylang-ylang essential oils to help you unwind after a long, arduous day.

This body lotion is a warm, islandy blend of tropical white coconut, saltwater breezes and sun bleached woods. It will remind you of sun-warmed coconut groves, stunning white sands and gentle tropical breezes. Welcome to your own personal Hawaiian coconut paradise. Infused with fluffy shea butter, cocoa butter and soothing aloe, our this shea body cream is clinically tested for 24 hours of moisture. This dermatologist-tested, non-greasy formula leaves skin feeling noticeably softer after one use.

Your skin deserves a little extra TLC during the hot summers, and that means traditional body lotions just won’t cut it. But fear not, with the right products, baby soft skin is totally attainable. Mentioned above are the best smelling body lotions for your skin that will help you combat and protect sensitive skin and all the other skin types from skin concerns.

