7 Best smudge proof eyeliners for a dramatic eye makeup look

When you apply your eyeliner close to the upper lash line, you will notice how beautifully it shapes your eyes. One can go with a thick or thin line depending on their choice but the eyeliner does add definition to the eyes. If you go for a wing eyeliner, you can make your eyes appear bigger.​ The biggest worry any girl can have is their eyeliner getting smudged. Hence, you must have a smudge-proof eyeliner in your beauty arsenal. Here, we have a list of the best smudge proof eyeliners.

This precision waterproof liquid felt tip eyeliner glides on with amazing control, depositing the perfect amount of color to create a sharp looking line. It is versatile enough to create a subtle eyeliner look or an on-point cat eye! This eyeliner is infused with biotin to help strengthen lashes and is a dream to apply. It combines easy application with fast-drying, all-day staying power. No smudging, smearing or budging!

This eyeliner is at its best with this matte, deep black shade. This transfer-proof eyeliner pencil glides smoothly on your lash line or waterline and sets for a long-lasting finish that's ophthalmologist tested for 10+ hour wear. This gel eyeliner is made with a special wax blend that ensures color glides on gently without tugging or skipping, so it works well for both top lashes and your inner waterline too. The high-performance pigments offer bold color payoff that lasts all day or night. Its unique formula combines the ease of a regular eyeliner pencil with the smoothness of a gel eyeliner, so you'll get perfect, vibrant color in a single swipe—even on your waterline.

This cult-classic, longwear pencil eyeliner has an updated, waterproof formula that lasts up to 24 hours and has a smooth, creamy glide. The eyeliner stays put for up to 24 hours for bold, smudge-proof looks that stay with you all day. It includes a built-in sharpener to get sharp, precise lines and built-in smudger to blend and soften color for a smoldering, smoky eye look. Create a multitude of eyeliner looks from defined to dramatic, winged liner, cat eye liner, and more.

The intense, creamy color glides on as effortlessly as a liquid liner with the control and staying power of a pencil. This waterproof gel eyeliner is gentle enough for tight-lining and everyday wear, yet strong enough to withstand rain, humidity, sweat, or tears. From fine and natural to broad and bold, enhance your eye shape any way you want. Use the built-in sharpener to keep the tip always on point for expert precision. You do it all and so does this eyeliner!

This eyeliner features a flexible tip brush for easy, stable application and optimal control for precision. It is designed to transform your look from thin, bolder thick lines to a delicate flick. It has a rich, deepest black, long-lasting intense color for any customized looks. It has an ultra fine 2-way brush containing all day lasting formula with serum treatment essences (collagen and panthenol).

With infallible, unstoppable color that resists smudging and smearing when you touch or rub your eyes, this eyeliner has an ultra clean, move-for-nothing foundation. Darken smoky eyes, brighten up red & tired eyes, make small eyes look bigger and make big eyes appear smaller with this eyeliner. This immovable eyeliner is super waterproof (and tears-proof!) so that it holds up through the sweat and moisture of hot and rainy weather as well as all the emotional moments from chick flicks, cute puppy videos and during "that" time of the month.

This eyeliner is a waterproof, retractable eyeliner that checks all your pencil liner requirements. This product is creamy, ultra-pigmented, and has ultimate waterproof staying power. Use this retractable eyeliner pencil on your lash line, waterline, or all over the lid for intense eyes that last all day. Apply all over the eyelid as a base for eyeshadow for an intense, dramatic, runway-inspired look.

We all know just how important eye makeup is, it literally has the ability to transform your face. These smudge proof eyeliners will give you a bold, dramatic and highly-pigmented look that is bound to set you apart. Eyeliners are available in a wide range of colors so choose your favorite eyeliner and add it to your cart!

