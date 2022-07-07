7 Best UV lamps for nails that will give you the perfect manicure at home

Save a fortune and spruce up your nail game by opting for an at-home manicure with a UV lamp. UV nail lamps are table-top size units used to dry or “cure” acrylic or gel nails and gel nail polish. There is always a debate between LED and UV, with LED lamps usually taking the lead. This is mostly because LED lamps are less expensive to use and are less damaging to the skin. However, a UV nail lamp can safely cure both types of polish. Here, we have the best UV lamps for nails for a perfect manicure at home.

7 Best UV lamps for nails:

Here, we have a list of the best UV lamps that will give you a salon-like manicure at home.

This high power 180W UV led nail lamp will save 80 percent of your time and will cure all kinds of gel polishes. The area of the polished display screen occupies more than 70 percent of the housing. The high-end appearance of the digital beating and the light flicker will make your nail art process faster and interesting. The long-time lighting temperature is automatically adjusted, and the lamp bead will not be damaged due to high temperature.

The optimal layout beads of this lamp enable the light to achieve evenly irradiation and fast curing without dead zone. It is an essential tool for nail art technicians and beginners, you can DIY nail art at home instead of going to the salon. This UV LED nail light can quickly cure all gel nail polishes, such as base and top coat, color gel, glitter gel polish, poly gel, sculpture gel, gem glue etc. The LCD screen shows the time of curing. You can also just put your hand or foot into the nail lamp without setting the timer, the gel UV LED nail lamp automatically turns on and off when you put in/take out your hands, max working time lasts 120s.

This professional UV LED nail light for gel nails can shorten your curing time by 80 percent than other led nail lamps. You will easily get beautiful nails because of this gel nail lamp. Save your time, effort and an amount of money to get great salon nail art experience. The infrared smart sensor can automatically turn on to work when you put the hand into this uv gel nail light machine. It has enough space to cure two hands at a time.

This ​​nail lamp is more powerful than most other competitors available. It prevents the circuit from overheating therefore achieving a prolonged life span of the LED nail dryer. The lining is embedded with both UV and LED light beads, which make this gel UV led nail lamp perfect for curing not only regular polish but also capable of curing most of the gel nail polish kit with UV light regardless the brand or type. The motion sensor delivers a fully automated, touch-free curing experience without pressing any key. This professional gel UV-LED nail lamp automatically turns on and off when you put in/take out your hands without pressing any button.

You can use this nail lamp to increase the drying speed of the gel nails. It takes only 30-60 seconds to cure most gel nails polish and make them smooth as mirrors. It applies to nails such as UV gel, nail gel, nail engraving gel, rhinestone, CND shellac, LED nail glue. The nail UV glue can be dried in just 30 seconds, and it takes 60 seconds to dry the rhinestone jewelry. This auto-sensing UV LED nail lamp ensures a safe and comfortable experience. This is a small nail lamp, not a mini nail lamp, it is compact, ergonomic, and lightweight.

This mini lamp provides freehand curing convenience. The nail lamp can quickly dry the gel glue and you can do your nails in a mere 3 minutes. With quality in mind, this nail lamp has been specially designed for application of false nail extension systems. You can easily extend your nails and enjoy the fun of DIY nails. It is super flexible and easy to carry! It can assist you on all kinds of gel manicures and nail arts, can cure base gel and nail glue, gel nail polish, top coat, nail extension gel.

This cordless UV Led nail lamp with built-in rechargeable battery, and premium quality battery can be used for 2-3 hours after being fully charged. It is suitable for use at home and outdoors, you can take it anywhere you want. The full touch LCD Display with 4 timing settings (10s-30s-60s-120s), can be selected according to your needs. With a sensor setting, when you put your hand in it, the automatic sensing works for 30 seconds.

Your normal nail paint may start chipping in a few days but a gel nail polish is built to last for weeks. However, a gel manicure is only as good as the LED or UV lamp that cures it and helps it harden. These UV lamps for nails mentioned above are a total investment, since they will help you attain salon-like nails at home with minimal cost.

