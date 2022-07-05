7 Boar bristle brushes that will give you smooth and healthy hair

The boar bristle brushes have been around for centuries now. They were used by women in the earlier eras to create shiny and healthy hair without styling products. They were designed to improve hair texture and shine before products like conditioners and hair serums existed. The unique structure of the boar bristle carries sebum – the oil produced by the scalp – from the scalp to the end of the hair shaft. By coating each hair strand with a very, very small amount of sebum, a boar bristle brush repairs dry hair and adds lustrous shine. Here, we have a list of the best boar bristle brushes that you must incorporate into your hair care routine.

7 Boar bristles brushes for healthy hair:

Scroll down and take a look at these century oil boar bristle brushes that will give you soft, smooth and healthy hair.

This hair brush features boar bristles that distribute the scalp's own oils and leaves the hair silky and shiny. Say goodbye to pulls and tugs when detangling with extra-soft, extra-flexible bristles that glide through wet hair. It makes brushing hair a feel good experience with comfy handles and lighter weight designs. Everybody's hair looks good when its natural lustre shines through. This brush uses natural boar bristles and cutting-edge technology to make that happen.

Price: $12.99

This is the most innovative design in ergonomics in a round brush EVER! It is super lightweight and easy to manoeuvre. It has extra dense reinforced boar for the practitioner of high performance styling. It mixes natural boar bristle with a unique carbon fibre heat resistant nylon that provides intense smoothness.

Price: $44.95

This is made with natural boar bristles and heat resistant polyamide pins. Specially sized to suit all blow drying needs, faster drying always means less heat damage. The long heat resistant polyamide pins (orange) smoothly grab and lustrously straighten the hair while the short boar bristles (white) create gleaming curls resulting in a finish incomparable to any other. With a super light hollowed wood body for a better airflow, the handle’s comfort grip is engineered with air holes built-in to prevent clammy hands, providing the stylist incredible control over each stroke.

Price: $71.99

4. Bass Brushes Wild Boar Brush

This brush is made of natural bristles and 100 percent pure bamboo handle for shine, condition, and polish. This brush has been used and recommended by hair stylists everywhere. Top quality bristles and craftsmanship have been proven their durability even under the most demanding professional use. Daily brushing with this natural bristle brush will help to improve the condition, giving you healthy looking hair.

Price: $18.99

Specially designed for coarse hair, the boar bristles are nestled with a heat resistant carbon fibre nylon. The bristles are swirled to add density for root lift. Swirled sparse bristles allow coarse hair to get wrapped around the bristles easier than with uniform bristles. Swirled bristles are also great for spinning the brush to create texture, waves and smoothness. The G series mixes natural boar bristle with a unique carbon fibre heat resistant nylon.

Price: $31

This hair brush features nylon bristles that manage tangles and boar bristles that help add shine. The tourmaline promotes high ionic activity while the ceramic barrel helps distribute heat evenly. The magnetic handle acts as therapy to ease painful and tired wrists.

Price: $18.48

This 100 percent natural extra-firm boar bristle brush naturally spreads sebum, reduces static electricity and detangles every hair type! It creates a better, healthier look for any type of hair. It has a pleasant ergonomic wooden handle for better grip.

Price: $22.90

Sebum is the original and most effective anti-frizz serum. By using a boar bristle brush to lubricate each hair strand with sebum, you’ll notice a significant decrease in frizz! Mentioned above are the best boar bristle brushes that will add smoothness, shine and lustre to your hair.

