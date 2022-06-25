7 Body lotions for dry skin

We pamper our face with face moisturizers, but we sometimes forget that our body needs some pampering and care too. Body lotions should not be specifically used in winters or only during those times when you are suffering from dry skin, they should be used during all seasons to keep the skin healthy and soft. If you are someone who suffers from extremely dry and flaky skin, then you must DEFINITELY invest in a good body lotion. Here, we have a list of the best body lotions for dry skin.

7 Body lotions for dry and flaky skin:

This moisturizing body lotion is enriched with vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 for extra-dry skin. It is especially designed for extra-dry skin to help hydrate, replenish, and strengthen skin's moisture barrier. It is clinically shown to moisturize the skin for 24 hours. Formulated with vitamin E and Pro-Vitamin B5 plus lipids, this moisturizing lotion replenishes to help strengthen your skin's moisture barrier. It transforms dry skin into healthy looking, more resilient skin.

Price: $9.47

This radiance renewal hydrating lotion is crafted especially for extremely dry skin. It is infused with the goodness of African shea butter, coconut oil, and cocoa butter that will deeply nourish the skin. This body lotion gently exfoliates, immediately hydrates and locks in moisture. It penetrates skin 10 surface layers deep and helps prevent visibly dry skin from coming back.

Price: $11.37

This moisturizing lotion is especially made to moisturize dry skin for a full 24 hours. This nourishing lotion contains a unique soothing oatmeal formula that absorbs quickly, leaving your skin soft, beautiful and healthy-looking. This clinically proven and award winning fragrance-free daily lotion for dry skin locks in moisture and improves skin's health in just one day. It works to help prevent, protect, and nourish dry skin. It replenishes moisture for softer and smoother skin.

Price: $9.59

This lotion has a smooth, light-weight texture that is absorbed quickly, leaving skin feeling smooth and hydrated, never greasy. It contains hyaluronic acid to help retain the skin's natural moisture and MVE technology to provide 24 hour hydration. Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and make up 50 percent of the lipids in the skin barrier. This lotion is formulated with three essential ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier.

Price: $12.10

This body lotion for dry skin nourishes, intensively moisturizes, and soothes dry rough skin after just one application. This intense healing lotion is enriched with NIVEA deep nourishing serum and provitamin B5 to deliver deep nourishing moisture that lasts for up to 72 hours. This body lotion is ideal for those with very dry and rough skin, and it can also be used as a hand lotion or foot lotion.

Price: $5.22

This body lotion for sensitive dry skin immediately restores skin’s radiance and delivers 24 hour hydration. It has a 3-dimensional system that moisturizes, exfoliates and conditions very dry, flaky skin. This paraben free body lotion is also fragrance free and dye free, and is gentle enough for use as a daily skin repair lotion for very dry skin. It is enriched with Alpha Hydroxy and provides intensive care and relief, immediately restoring skin's radiance.

Price: $9.95

This lotion pioneers a new level of lightness and efficacy in body moisturization with twice the amount of oil as most currently available body lotions. This unique formula that's high in oil yet ultralight is made possible by Bio-Oil's pioneering 'shake before use' technology. The high-oil formulation is delivered in a non-greasy ultralight fluid lotion that is able to deliver an ultra-satisfying, deep moisturization. It spreads easily, absorbs quickly and leaves a silky, soft and smooth after feel on the skin.

Price: $11.19

Dry skin deserves a little extra TLC, and that means traditional body lotions just won’t cut it. But fear not, with the right products, baby soft skin is totally attainable. Mentioned above are the best body lotions for dry skin that will help you combat and prevent dry skin for all skin types and concerns.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

