7 Celebs who served makeup inspiration you need this Onam to keep the beauty bar as high as your outfit

Festivals have always been a pretty and joyful affair. In a diverse country like ours, there are so many to welcome, and here’s Onam that recently knocked at our doors. While the 10-day long celebration goes on, your outfits and makeup shouldn’t settle with anything boring. If you’re looking for tips from B-town celebs, your quest ends here.

Shanaya Kapoor strongly believes in the power of dewy makeup, here’s how she played up her glam game with peach makeup from neutral-toned eyeshadow to glossy lips that flawlessly complemented her lehenga set. Keep your hair a little unkempt and let your skin impart a refreshing glow.

Gold and red are a match made in makeup heaven. If your lehenga is sure to turn up the glitz, so should your power pout. Take a cue from the Kabir Singh actress, Kiara Advani to colour it up with scarlet red lipstick, go for soft brown smokey eyes, and fill in your eyebrows in black. Tip: Skip the blush, go for a gold-hued highlighter instead.

Can a colour play ever fail to impress? Here’s the Dhadak starlet, Janhvi Kapoor showing us how a statement is made. While her well-lit skin’s credit goes to the highlighter, peach-toned satin lips, and eyeshadow that involved dual shades of peach and brown, added to the wondrous look, it was her lower lash line perfectly drawn with green kohl and upper lash line in black that captivated our attention a little too much.

Don’t let the good old love for smokey eyes fade out. Most celebs swear by this look even today, the Chhichhore actress, clad in a Kanjeevaram purple saree, opted for the traditional route of makeup as well with subtle pink blush, well-groomed eyebrows, satin pink lips, and eyes that were all about a smoke show.

For low-key eye makeup that does not cut down on elegance, re-create Ahuja’s look. Keep the glam high with flushed cheeks, eyeliner on fleek with the perfect wing, and peach lips. Note: Highlighter is key, simply tab it on your lips post-application of lipstick and use a glittery eyeshadow as a base above and below lash lines.

A massive celebration demands you to power up the eyeliner game just like achieved it right. Go for a black feline flick like the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor, keep your skin matte but with a hefty dose of highlighter to give feed some glow. Try a brown Kajal on your lower lash line and lipstick that goes along with the colour. If extra drama is on your mind, use a contour for that chiseled look.

Glittery makeup is an ever-trending look, but a little too loud like Ananya Panday’s makeup is worth emulating. The Khaali Peeli star brings the finest magic to the screen and here’s another time where she nailed it again. Eyes painted in glittery gold eyeshadow with brown smokey used as a technique to highlight those strokes, black falsies also amplified her eyelashes, pink blush, and glossy peach lips are all you need to get glowing!

Whose makeup did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

