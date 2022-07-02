7 Best concealers for a waterproof and flawless base

Going on after foundation and before setting powder, a concealer is an essential part of your makeup routine. Apart from giving you a flawless base, a concealer also helps cover your under-eye circles, pimples, dark spots, acne marks and scars. Apart from masking blemishes, a concealer can also be used as a cream highlighter and to uplift your face. Here, we have a list of high-quality concealers with great coverage.

7 Best concealers that will give you a flawless base:

Here, we have a list of the best reviewed concealers on Amazon that are super affordable and do a remarkable job.

This full coverage concealer makeup minimises the appearance of dark under eye circles and conceals blemishes without caking, clumping, or flaking. This lightweight concealer brightens the eye area and blends seamlessly. The time-release technology in this longwearing liquid concealer makeup balances imperfections and helps the makeup look flawless all day. Create a flawless face with this longwearing liquid concealer makeup.

Price: $8.22

This cream concealer is infused with peptides and an antioxidant vitamin E blend. It features a lightweight formula that brightens your complexion with a radiant boost. It is designed to flawlessly perfect skin's imperfections such as blemishes. It gives your skin a refreshed glow without clogging pores. Use this concealer for a layer of medium to full and buildable coverage under makeup application, and feel free to wear it on the entire face, including the under-eye area.

Price: $12.99

This medium coverage, super creamy concealer, eye cream, and spot treatment is one that visibly brightens and helps reveal better skin over time. It improves the quality of your bare skin, conceals dark under eye circles, dark spots, and blemishes, and makes the skin appear more radiant and luminous. It helps improve the appearance of your complexion to reveal better skin. Packed with potent botanicals, peptides and hyaluronic acid that hydrates, it visibly plumps and gives a smooth, radiant finish. It covers and helps reduce the appearance of dark circles, but still fully looks like your skin. The unique base with caffeine has a brightening, dewy finish that’s never tacky.

Price: $28

This creamy contouring concealer delivers full waterproof matte coverage for 24 hours. Cover anything in confidence with this waterproof matte finish concealer that will go all day and night. Complete your makeup look with our full line of face products to aid in colour correction and coverage from concealer, blush, bronzer, foundations and contouring to palettes and powders.

Price: $7.13

Erase the look of dark circles, correct the appearance of redness and brighten the look of dull skin with this multi-use concealer. Turn back time with this anti-aging under eye treatment concealer infused with haloxyl. Say bye bye to the look of fine lines, blemishes, redness, and dark circles, and hello to a radiant, well rested, refreshed looking eye area.

Price: $7.75

This concealer formula instantly transforms to the ideal shade for your skin tone! Its tone mimic technology uses tiny spheres that break open and release pigment as you blend them over your skin. The buildable formula delivers medium-to-full coverage with ultra-light pigments creamy enough to hide blemishes. It is available in 6 skin-tone adjusting shades that are suitable for sensitive skin.

Price: $7.11

This powerful custom matched concealer covers skin imperfections while maintaining a natural look and finish. Use the concealer makeup to help cover acne, dark circles, scars, hyperpigmentation, rosacea and more. Kick the cakey, heavy concealers to the curb. This holy grail concealer is built for all skin types – sensitive skin, oily skin, dry skin, acne prone skin – hide trouble spots and bring out your natural beauty.

Price: $25.99

If you want to ace your everyday makeup look, hide your imperfections, dark circles, acne marks, and attain a flawless base, then these concealers available on Amazon are just perfect. These products are even perfect for the summers since they will ensure that your makeup stays put all day long despite sweating.

