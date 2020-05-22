7 DESI ubtans are perfect to use at home during the summer season

Ubtans are a great skincare secret of every Indian woman to get smooth and supple skin. So, check out some desi ubtans to use them during this summer season.

Ubtan is a homemade face pack which is a mixture of ayurvedic herbs and natural ingredients. This homemade skincare product can be used as a soap, scrub, mask to get clear and glowing skin. Some of the most basic ingredients used in ubtans are besan, sandalwood powder, turmeric, milk, rose water, aloe vera, etc. The ingredients are mixed together with water to get a thick paste and then it is applied over the face and washed off once the pack gets dried.

Regular usage of ubtans helps you to achieve flawless and smooth skin. It also removes tan effectively along with dark spots. This desi skincare secret is loved by many Indian women. So, today, we have brought some desi style ubtan recipes for you to get a shiny skin in this summer season. Read on to know right below.

DIY desi ubtans for glowing and spotless skin during the summer:

Ubtan for all skin type

Take besan, sandalwood and milk and mix all of them together to make a thick paste. You can add some water as well to get your desired consistency. Then apply this on your face and wait for it to dry. Once it is dried then wash off your face properly with water.

Ubtan for sensitive skin

Mix lemon drops, oats, honey and curd together and apply it all over the face. Wash it off with water once it gets dried. Do this regularly to ward off your skin issues.

Ubtan for dry skin

Put wheat bran into honey and milk and then mix them up together to make a thick paste. This will keep your skin moisturised.

Ubtan for normal to oily skin

Add 3 tbsp of sesame seeds to 7-8 dried mint leaves, honey and curd. Mix up all the ingredients properly and blend it all over your face and wait till it dries up. Wash off your face with water to get smooth and glowing skin. You can add need powder for acne-prone skin to the pack.

Some other different types of ubtans are as follows:

Here are some other types of ubtans you can try at home:

Oatmeal Ubtan- Mix oatmeal, red lentils, rice flour, almond flour, turmeric powder together with rose water and use this pack regularly. It reduces scars.

Rice powder ubtan- Mix rice powder with honey and baking soda to use it as a scrub.

Sandalwood Ubtan- Mix sandalwood powder with gram flour, turmeric, milk and rose water and use this on your face and body. This removes tan and soothes dull skin.

Benefits of using ubtan:

Ubtan is highly beneficial for our skin and body.

It improves complexion.

Makes the skin supple and smooth.

Acts as a great astringent.

Protects the skin from acne, whiteheads, blackheads, etc.

Soothes itching.

Prevents the growth of bacteria on the skin.

