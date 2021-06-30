7 Easy home hacks that you can follow for healthy skin

Apart from stocking your vanity with good skin-care products, you must also invite healthy-skin habits into your daily life.

You can use the best products but still end up suffering from various skin conditions if you do not maintain a healthy lifestyle. A good skincare routine is not only about the serums and moisturisers you choose to apply, but also about establishing healthy and good habits at home. Since some of our work has been perpetually shifted to our homes, a lot of us are spending most of our time at home. Hence, we have all the more time in the world to make our skin our priority and inculcate some healthy habits that will in turn give you glowing and radiant skin. Here, we have a list of a few products along with some hacks that will give you healthy skin in no time.

Keep Your Skin Moisturised With A Humidifier

Dryness is your skin’s worst enemy. When the skin lacks proper hydration, it triggers various reactions like more oil production that can lead to acne and breakouts. Apart from using moisturisers, it is a good idea to add a humidifier in your room to introduce moisture back into the air. Low humidity levels can cause irritation and extreme dryness in the skin. Hence, setting up a humidifier in your home will increase the humidity level and keep your skin hydrated.

Price: $29.95

Buy Now

Switch To A Silk Pillowcase

Silk pillowcases can be incredibly helpful in preventing wrinkles for anyone who sleeps on their stomach or side. When one side of your face is squished against a pillow for hours, that side is more prone to developing wrinkles than the other. Silk pillows will also not draw moisture out of your skin. They also feel extremely smooth against your skin and will prevent your hair from knotting and getting frizzy in the morning.

Price: $8.99

Buy Now

Set Up A Soothing Environment For A Good Sleep

A goodnight’s sleep will not only leave you feeling refreshed, but it will also benefit your skin. Insufficient sleep can result in hanging eyelids, swollen eyes, dark circles, pale skin and more wrinkles. Just like the body needs sleep to restore itself, the skin needs it too. When you sleep well, the blood flow to the skin increases, rebuilding collagen and repairing UV exposure damage to reduce wrinkles and age spots. Use this aromatherapy diffuser to create an appeasing environment that will calm your mind and help you sleep better.

Price: $39.95

Buy Now

Use Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a key antioxidant that keeps the skin healthy whether ingested orally or applied topically. It can increase collagen production and fight free radical damage through its antioxidant properties. Using this Vitamin C face cream every night before you go to bed will restore your skin and diminish the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and age spots.

Price: $16.10

Buy Now

Apply Collagen

Applying a collagen cream or serum on your skin everyday will keep the skin plump and robust. It also helps in wound healing and skin aging. This collagen and retinol cream will increase skin elasticity, hydration, and collagen density. This cream will help promote skin renewal, brighten skin tone, clear up hyperpigmentation and aid in production of collagen. It also reduces the appearance of dark spots and blemishes and improves the overall radiance of the skin.

Price: $19.89

Buy Now

Light Scented Candles For Stress Relief

We all go through stress be it from a work deadline, family drama, or anxiety about the future. Stress plays a big role in the skin’s health and appearance due to the hormone cortisol that is released. Cortisol prompts the glands in the skin to produce more oil, leaving it more prone to acne and other problems. A simple way to de-stress is by promoting a calmer atmosphere. Light a scented candle and induce relaxation. This can reduce your anxiety and put you in a better mood.

Price: $17.99

Buy Now

Finally, Drink Lots Of Water

The easiest and cheapest route to glowing skin is by drinking lots of water. The skin needs proper hydration from the inside out to maximise resiliency and prevent wrinkling. Drinking sufficient water each day will truly impact your skin. This water bottle is specially made with inspirational quotes and time markers to remind you to boost your daily water intake.

Price: $18.99

Buy Now

