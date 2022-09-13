7 Essential Products for Your Shower Time from Amazon Deal of the Day

A nice relaxing bath after a long day is what we need to end the day on a positive note. You definitely don't wish to ruin your shower time with an irritating soap or an itchy loofah, right? This is why it is important to learn about the ingredients for the shower essentials that you are buying and know how and when to use them. We have curated a list of essential shower products you can buy from Amazon Deal of the Day. 7 Essential Products for A Relaxing Shower Time

WOW Skin Science Brightening Vitamin C Bathing Bar This bathing bar from WOW skin science has a 5.5pH which protects and restores your skin’s pH mantle. Your skin has a natural pH of 5.5 which is on the acidic side to keep the germs out and this bathing bar helps keep that feature intact. This bathing bar is soap-free so it does not dry out your skin. It also contains lemon and orange oils for stimulating collagen production. It forms a luxurious lather that gently cleanses your skin and makes it soft and supple. The bathing bar also contains a prominent amount of vitamin C that adds a refreshing zesty aroma to it and its antioxidant properties help in protecting the skin.

Price: Rs 375 Deal: Rs 268 Buy Now 2. Mamaearth Ubtan Body Wash Use this body wash from Mamaearth for glowing skin, as it is crafted with the goodness of natural ingredients like turmeric and saffron. Ubtan is an age-old ayurvedic paste that has been used by Indian households for as long as we can remember to clean people’s faces and bodies and add radiance. The turmeric present in this body wash deeply cleanses and unclogs skin’s pores and removes excess dirt and oil. The walnut extract provides natural exfoliation while the saffron adds glow and moisture. This product is free from sulfates, parabens, and petroleum.

Price: Rs 349 Deal: Rs 314 Buy Now 3. Be Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash When your body is layered with sweat, and dirt and needs deep cleansing, this is the product you need. Salicylic acid is the key ingredient of this body wash and it is a potent BHA agent that helps in the deep exfoliation of your skin. The 1% content of salicylic acid present in this body wash helps in preventing body acne and enhances the appearance of strawberry legs. It also contains chamomile extracts that leave your skin feeling refreshed.

Price: Rs 489 Deal: Rs 474 Buy Now 4. Pilgrim Volcanic Lava Ash Body Scrub & Polish This amazing body scrub is a perfect blend of premium ingredients like volcanic lava, yugdugu, and white lotus, popularly used by the Korean skincare industry for ages. This unique Korean formulation is soap-free and has a moisturizing effect on the skin. This body scrub helps to exfoliate your skin, remove tan from areas like the underarms, knees, and elbows, and tightens your skin, thus minimizing early signs of aging. It also contains sesame oil, coconut oil, and soybean extract. This is an FDA-approved product that contains no sulfates, parabens, or mineral oil.

Price: Rs 650 Deal: Rs 555 Buy Now 5. Vega Loofah Relaxer This loofah or body exfoliator from Vega is 100% natural and does not contain any harmful plastic that scrapes off the protective layer of your skin. Regular use of this product helps to cleanse, massage, and exfoliate your entire body. You can strap it to your hand or attach it to your towel to reach the back of your body. You can also lather it up with any body wash and bathing bar before applying it to your skin. Remember not to rub it with exceeding force as that can be unhealthy for the skin.

Price: Rs 220 Deal: Rs 209 Buy Now 6. Sirona RefreshingIntimate Wash This gentle and natural cleansing product is for maintaining the hygiene of the intimate parts of your body. With the goodness of real exotic oils, this product takes utmost care of your intimate areas and adds a pleasant feeling of purity and freshness to your body. Made with natural oils like olive oil, tea tree oil, and jojoba oil, this product helps in maintaining the pH balance of your intimate regions. The subtle hint of oud keeps your intimate regions odor-free. This dermatologically tested hypoallergenic intimate wash also contains Tasmanian pepper fruit extracts, golden root extract, and butterbur.