7 expert approved tips to ace that natural makeup look according to a makeup artist

We all have days that call for that extra pop of colourful makeup, but most days are when we want to look natural yet flawless.

Whether you are getting dressed for work from home, zoom meetings or that online date of yours, natural makeup is our go-to style.

From a makeup pro to a newb, everyone loves to learn new tricks to nail that natural makeup looks.

Don’t ignore your skincare

The first step to getting that perfect natural makeup is to have a good skincare routine. When you have good skin, the need to apply that extra amount of makeup decreases. Drink as much water, keep yourself hydrated, take those skin supplements, use a good serum, and please listen to your dermatologist.

Prep & Prime

Someone who loves the “no-makeup makeup look” would swear by this step and would never ever ignore it. This is one of the most important steps in the entire process to get that even looking flawless base. With the use of the perfect moisturiser and primer, the foundation will blend the best and look as natural as possible. Also, the tool that you use to blend in that makeup plays a vital role, blenders and foundation brush will help you blend that liquid foundation better and give a more natural look.

Liquid concealer for the win

Best concealers are the ones that can stay invisible and just picking the right shade doesn’t lead to the perfect makeup. Liquid concealers can blend in better and give a more natural touch, whereas cream-based concealers seem a bit heavy. Hence, choosing the right texture is very important as one wrong product can damper your flawless makeup look.

Glow finish

You should probably dump those matte finish products if you want that natural look and opt for sheer finish products. Who doesn’t like that natural glow on the skin? Mix products that have more moisture (like Vaseline or a good serum) to get a sheer base. These products help blend the base better.

Lips like lips but…. better

We want to look effortless and yet our best and lips are our most powerful feature. Pick the lip colour closest to your natural lip colour and pick the ones with creamy textures as it looks way better than the matte finish for that natural-looking lip.

Eye makeup hacks

Natural eye makeup never goes out of style. Once you are done with the base, you will want some glamour in those eyes as well. Just defining the eyes is the key to nail that natural eye makeup looks, and we need a few essentials for that. Brown kajal, a good mascara, eyelash curler and nude eyeshadows are your safe bets. That’s all you need to make your eyes look natural yet beautiful!

Lip Balm & Stains

If you are opting for a natural makeup look, your makeup is never complete without a good lip balm and lip stain with a hydrating finish. These are a must as they look so good and natural as your own lips.

About the author: Shradha Luthra, a bridal make up specialist spreadheads Doll You Up by S

ALSO READ: Over conditioning of hair: The drastic damage it does to your hair & how to know when conditioner is too much

Credits :pexels

Share your comment ×