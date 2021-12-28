7 Gifts you can give your loved ones this New Year’s that will show them you care

Gifting expensive gifts is conventional but to break the chain we have a few gifting options which might be under your budget and which will state that you care. Gifting is personalized, especially holiday gifting for your loved ones. So, this new year’s, give your loved ones something which makes them remember you and also helps them indulge in some self-care. Be it your family, friends, secret Santa child, spread happiness by choosing from the below.

OZiva Youth Elixir Anti-Aging Serum

This clean, plant-based, organic serum has antioxidant and age-reversal properties that improve skin tightening and elasticity by minimising wrinkles and photo damage. It prevents water loss and increases moisturisation with safflower seed oil. A good anti-aging serum like this one increases the collagen content in the skin and tightens the skin to reduce wrinkles with paracress extract.

Price: Rs.597

Buy Now

Aadvik Camel Milk Chocolates

This is a guilt-free indulgence in the charismatic contours of chocolate. Its delectable texture melts on the palates and will leave you in a state of bliss. These delicious delights come in three different variants: Classic, Roasted Almond and Coffee. Blended with the goodness of Camel Milk, all the variants contain 100 percent Natural and Premium Ingredients and are absolutely Preservative-Free. It is rich and creamy, and will satisfy the taste buds of those who like chocolate's plain and rich flavour.

Price: Rs.813

Buy Now

GO DESi POPz Trial Pack

This is a clean label confectionary brand with Indian flavors and formats. It flavours like Tangy Imli, Real Aam, and Kaccha Aam. Tangy Imli is handmade with natural tamarind, Indian spices and jaggery. Real Aam is made with the ripe mangoes, jaggery and Indian spices. Kaccha Aam is made with real-kaccha aam, jaggery and Indian spices. These candies are handmade in rural kitchens and are made by self-help groups, women entrepreneurs in rural areas. For every pack you buy, 30 percent goes back to the micro-unit. It is farm sourced to ensure the best quality and the freshest ingredients are used.

Price: Rs.450

Buy Now

Zlade Summer Women’s Shaving and Hair Removal Combo

This shaving combo for women includes a mini hair removal razor, a face and eyebrow razor, a pre-shaving gel and 1 post shaving gel. It has large rounded hydrating strips including aloe and vitamin E for a smooth glide and an effortless shave. The compact razor case comes with water draining holes for easy bathroom storage and also can be carried in a handbag. The shave gel softens the hair for an incredibly comfortable shave, and the after shave cooling gel soothes the skin from razor burns and hydrates the skin.

Price: Rs.2499

Buy Now

Ayouthveda Kunkumadi Face Mask

This is a face mask which helps in restoring the natural glow on your skin. The mask is infused with a beautiful blend of finest Kashmiri Saffron with more than 20 glow enhancing herbs that helps to boost the skin resilience, improves flaws and adds radiance to dull and matured skin. This masl can be used by both men and women and is a great gifting option to all the skincare freaks around you as we are in the winter time and our skin needs that extra dose of hydration.

Price: Rs.899

Buy Now

Upakarma Ayurveda Glow the Brightest Beauty Box:

As far as your skincare routine is concerned, vitamin C is a must antioxidant for your skin. This Ayurvedic face serum helps in smooth and softening the skin. Vitamin C is the first line of defence when it comes to age spots, removing fine lines and sun damages. The product helps in brightening the dull skin, minimizes dark spots, reduces hyperpigmentation and hydrates the skin deeply by building collagen. The night serum is perfect for skin application. It could be used at night to treat the harsh chemicals as it will help in getting fresh radiant skin the next morning. The product contains saffron that smoothes out skin imperfections that happen because of the UV rays and pollution. It works as an overnight treatment for any kind of skin irritation for all skin types.

Price: Rs.999

Buy Now

OZiva Naturelle Infusion Nourish & Growth Hair Mask

The Hair Mask improves hair tone and texture as well as strengthen hair follicles with Horsetail Extract, help in hair restoration and cleansing the scalp with Millet Seed Extract, cleanse scalp with Methyl Salicylate present in Tiare Flower Extract, improves hair growth with Cedarwood Oil and prevents hair loss and promote hair growth with Rosemary Oil.

Price: Rs.449

Buy Now

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion