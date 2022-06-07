7 Grooming essentials you can gift your dad on Father's day

Just like us, our dads also need a good self-care and grooming session once in a while. Making an effort on yourself does not cause any harm and always works out for the absolute best. A lot of dads must be finding it difficult to get their regular trimming sessions done. But worry not, like always we have got your back! Here, we have a list of high-quality grooming products you can gift your dad on Father’s day that will help him fulfil his grooming sessions from home and also save him some bucks.

7 Grooming products to gift your dad for Father’s day:

Here we have a list of grooming products for your dad that will help him look polished and just like a gentleman.

This all in 1 trimmer can be used by your dad for his beard, head, body, and/or face hair styling with 23 pieces for all his trimming needs. The DualCut technology offers maximum precision and includes 2 times more self sharpening blades that last up to 5 years. To deliver maximum torque and power, the all in 1 trimmer includes a full metal motor and a drive train that's been reinforced with tempered steel. The unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra strong fibreglass material to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time.

This essential grooming kit includes a tweezerette for ingrown hair/splinter removal, facial hair scissors, fingernail clipper with curved blade to trim nails with precision, and the multi-use nail tool for filing nails. It comes with a convenient carry case to keep tools clean and protected. The high-quality hand-filed edges ensure ultimate effectiveness which is great for stubble, ingrown hairs, fine brow and facial hair, and will keep your dad’s hands attractively well-groomed.

Your dad can attain a perfect salon-like manicure and pedicure at home with this set. This set comprises 12 tools including facial care tools, manicure tools and pedicure tools. Made of high grade stainless steel, it allows safe sterilisation, prevents corrosion and minimises risk of infection. This kit can also be used to clear blackheads and get rid of acne.

This is the only trimmer your dad needs to look trim, neat, and clean. Soft ceramic blades featuring advanced SkinSafe Technology ensures confidence while trimming below-the-waist. This next-level male trimmer is cordless, waterproof, and includes a wireless charging dock for ultimate convenience. It also comes with adjustable trimming guards sizes 1 to 4 for different hair lengths. No matter what length you choose, you can be sure to get an even trim. Plus, it features rust-proof, ceramic snap-in blades for hygiene and sharpness. With the SkinSafe replaceable blade, you can have multiple blades ready for all body areas with hair. Your dad will feel more confident, comfortable, and healthy with a total grooming experience.

This kit includes a facial cleanser, exfoliating scrub, AM moisturiser (SPF20) and PM moisturiser - all in a 30 day supply. The high-quality products in a simple regimen are designed to work together to protect and repair your dad’s face and enhance his handsomeness. It contains a face wash to cleanse his face, an exfoliating scrub to get rid of dead skin and bacteria, a moisturiser with SPF 20 that hydrates and protects, and an evening moisturiser that repairs and replenishes overnight.

If your dad is a proud, bald man, then this head shaver is just the perfect gift for him. This painless, low noise, hypoallergenic, 6D rotary close shaving is accomplished by a high speed powerful motor, 6 direction flex heads and with precision blades of upgraded double blade technique. It fits the contours of the face to accurately capture the long and short beards. It glides gently along the curves and contours and gives a closest shave without any residue. Your dad can use this shaver head for his bald head and even for his beard styling.

Make sure your dad’s beard is always at its best with this beard kit. It consists of a beard oil, beard balm, beard wax, beard wash, beard scissor, beard comb, and beard brush, covering all the essentials for grooming and styling beard and moustache. If you have a big or long beard, this beard grooming and care kit is undoubtedly a great choice. The beard wash and beard oil is 100 percent organic and natural. Due to the gentler properties, the special beard shampoo can preserve some of the natural oils and original moisture in your skin. Jojoba seed oils, squalane and other organic ingredients contained in our beard oils, will help the beard get more hydrating and achieve beard growth. The beard wax adds extra beeswax to increase the hold and is great for larger beards and will give a stronger hold strength to help shape and tame the beard without retaining flake residue. The kit also contains grooming tools like scissors, comb and a bristle brush.

If your dad has a last minute event or a super important meeting, it is very important that he looks his best self. These grooming kits will keep him looking polished and just like a gentleman. This Father’s day, if you simply cannot decide what to gift your perfect father, then a special grooming kit is all that you need to get it right.

