7 Hair growth shampoos that will add volume and sheen to your hair

Hair fall is the most common issue faced by people. The scorching heat and humidity causes oily scalps and dry ends which is one of the biggest reasons for hair fall. We all are afraid of hair thinning and bald patches caused due to intense hair fall. Plus the virus has left a huge impact on the affected ones. People are suffering from intense hair fall after recovering from Coronavirus. Choose the best shampoo from the hair growth shampoos given below and make way for happy and healthy hair.

7 Hair growth shampoos that will help you deal with thinning hair:

Scroll down and take a look at these hair boosting shampoos for thin and coarse hair.

This biotin treatment shampoo and conditioner set contains biotin as well as hydrolyzed keratin, spirulina extract and several other nutrient rich botanicals. It supports hair growth by blocking DHT, a primary cause for thin weak hair by removing DHT. This premium biotin DHT blocker conditioner to grow hair will give you shiny thicker denser hair and is perfect for sensitive scalp.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

This shampoo cleanses the scalp and hair to promote the appearance of healthy looking hair growth. It promotes thicker looking hair with Antrel, a proprietary complex containing clinically tested ingredients derived from natural sources, such as pea sprouts and grape seeds. It is suitable for everyday use and all hair types including dry, damaged, colour treated, fine and thin hair. It nourishes the hair with biotin, keratin and zinc. The botanical fragrance leaves hair infused with a refreshing scent that lasts.

Price: $6.45

Buy Now

Biotin supports hair growth and overall health by strengthening each follicle and shaft. Collagen hydrates and forms a protective film from root to tip, repairing and strengthening damaged hair to prevent breakage. Infused with pure coconut oil, this shampoo creates a delightful, creamy lather to gently yet thoroughly cleanse hair. Keratin strengthens limp hair for maximum volume and thickness. Aloe vera gel provides immediate intensive moisture and aloe vera contains vitamins and minerals known to provide irritation-minimising benefits and offers deep hydrating and strengthening properties. Argan Oil adds healthy shine, repairs damage and controls frizz. Panthenol (Vitamin B5) quickly soothes hair and the scalp.

Price: $23.39

Buy Now

This sulphate free caffeine and ginseng infused shampoo infuses creamy, velvety moisture into dry, brittle hair to leave your hair feeling soft, silky, smooth and shiny. Caffeine, ginseng and vitamin E nourish each strand to rapidly promote longer, stronger, healthier-looking hair, adding suppleness to combat breakage and split ends and encourage growth.

Price: $7.97

Buy Now

Enriched with advanced caffinoplex blend of natural caffeine, saw palmetto, and ketoconazole synergize to address hair loss and block DHT to thicken hair, reduce breakage, and stimulate natural hair growth. The powerful proprietary blend of ingredients including niacin, peppermint oil, and mango butter work in harmony to nourish hair follicles, clean hair without stripping natural oils, and add volume and fullness. This concentrated formula energises and detoxes the scalp to strengthen hair follicles at the root without leaving hair greasy or unmanageable.

Price: $71.96

Buy Now

This powerful shampoo with super star ingredients such as biotin, rosemary oil, and castor oil to promote visibly fuller, longer, and healthier hair. It is expertly formulated to dramatically transform hair texture by hydrating, smoothing, and reducing frizz. It is gentle enough for daily use and for all hair types and textures, colour safe shampoo.

Price: $17.04

Buy Now

This shampoo and conditioner set contains biotin as well as hydrolyzed keratin and 28 nutrient rich botanicals like tea tree oil and rosemary extract. It naturally restores hair health for thicker fuller hair by stimulating hair growth and nourishing hair. It naturally reduces hair fall by blocking DHT, a major cause for thin weak hair - this premium herbal shampoo and conditioner set for hair growth will give you shiny stronger denser hair and is ideal for sensitive scalp. It helps increase strand count and improve hair volume.

Price: $54.95

Buy Now

If your everyday stress is causing major hair fall for you, then it is highly recommended that you invest in a hair fall control shampoo that will best suit your hair type. Choose the best shampoo from the hair growth shampoos mentioned above, and attain thicker and denser hair in no time.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | 7 Best luxury makeup products to steal from Amazon deals today