7 Hair styling tools to glam you up from the comfort of your house

Pondering over what to wear or how to style yourself on the intimation of a surprise party? Worry not, one arena where we’re equipped to sort your problems out is the hair department. Our curated list of hair styling products will come in handy to help you style yourself all within the comfort of your home and that too very easily. The prices owing to the ongoing sale are to die for, so wishlist, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Hair Straightener

This hair straightener is a must have for everyone! The straightening lasts for a little over 2-3 hours, so it’s perfect for parties and brunches. The plates are smoother than silk which glide through your hair with optimised temperature, minimising friction and resulting in less heat exposure.

PRICE: ₹ 1150

BUY NOW

2. Hair Straightening Brush

These Keratin-infused ceramic bristles glide smoothly through your hair for naturally straight and shiny hair. The paddle-shaped design enables covering a large portion of hair in one go without worrying about missing strands at the back of your head. Go get this piece now!

PRICE: ₹ 2584

BUY NOW

3. Foldable Hair Dryer

Use this hair dryer for a gentle blow dry, which will leave you with smooth and shiny hair. It can be perfectly used for everyday styling. The powerful yet gentle airflow sets your hair right. The optimum level of airflow allows you to quickly dry your hair.

PRICE: ₹ 999

BUY NOW

4. Hair Curler

Ace your picture-perfect curls with this easy-to-use curler. It has chrome plates with ceramic coating and 25mm barrel diameter. You can create free flowing curls by just wrapping your hair around the barrel and tightly holding it with the clamp. It also has a 360 degree swivel cord that rotates conveniently and prevents unnecessary tangles.

PRICE: ₹ 898

BUY NOW

5. Straightener, Curler & Dryer Combo

The perfect gift doesn’t exist... Wait, it does! This trio of a straightener, curler and a dryer would make any hairstyle connoisseur jump in ecstasy as all their needs can be accommodated by this package. These products are not only easy to work with but also durable and safe.

PRICE: ₹ 1698

BUY NOW

6. Air Care Styler

This air styling kit aims to make hair styling easier. It includes an army of 5-in-1 tools that combine hair drying, brushing and styling functions. It is equivalent to having a hair dryer, hair curler, hair brush and styling comb all at once, which can save time and money and create perfect customised hair style easily.

PRICE: ₹ 1989

BUY NOW

7. Hair Scalp Massager

Bye bye itchy scalp. This scalp massager with soft thick silicone bristles stimulates blood flow to the scalp and oil glands and massages the head giving a relaxing feeling and reducing stress. It's ergonomic design perfectly fits in your palm and is easy to hold. Only 70 grams in weight, it can be stored easily.

PRICE: ₹ 269

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Amazon Sale Great Indian Festival Sale: Must have ethnic flats under Rs 999 for this festive season