7 Home remedies to deal with dry and frizzy hair amid lockdown

Dr. B.L Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic has shared home remedies for smoother and stronger hair amid lockdown.

We all know that national lockdown in India has been extended till 3rd May due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. This means that the salon facilities will also remain close, adhering to the lockdown guidelines. So, what about those who are dealing with frizzy and dry hair amid this period? Dr. B.L Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, today, has shared home remedies that can be tried for smoother and stronger hair amid COVID-19 led lockdown.

1. Apply Coconut Oil

The best part of using coconut oil for your hair is that its rich ingredient of Lauric acid. Once applied on hair, it gets absorbed easily, adding moisture to the hair along with reducing the protein loss. A small amount of coconut oil is suggested as either a prewash or post-wash treatment. This increases moisture and reduces fizziness.

2. Apply Avocado Mask

Widely being considered as a super fruit, Avocado is packed with many nourishing ingredients that help in strengthening your hair. The ingredients include Vitamin A and E which is also packed with moisture, hydrating and reducing the fizziness of your hair.

3. Almond Oil is a good option

Almond oil works as a conditioner and natural hair emollient. While on the other hand, an egg is furthermore a great option that can reduce and repair the damaged hair with its high protein content. Mix one egg into a half cup of almond oil, apply it on your hair and wash accordingly.

4. You can also go Apple Cider Vinegar

Packed with essential nutrients, apple cider vinegar can help and turn your hair back to healthy. There are endless benefits of using apple cider vinegar on your hair that includes:

• Shiny hair

• Stimulates the scalp

• Decrease the dandruff

• Unclog hair follicles

• Decrease residue

• Excess shedding of hair loss

5. Argan oil can be a healthy option

Argan oil is a rich moisturizing agent that contains oleic and linoleic acid. It furthermore contains antioxidants like Vitamin E that’s healthy for a human’s hair. It’s also believed that argan oil has other protective benefits for hair against heat, similar to the styling products that are being sold in the market. However, there’s no scientific evidence to support these claims.

6. Try eggs

Eggs are high in saturated fats, biotin, and vitamins. There isn’t much evidence that links eggs to a reduction in hair frizz. But some people believe that an egg mask can make hair healthier, shinier, and frizz-free.

7. Yogurt: A good option

Protein which is present in yogurt helps strengthen the hair shaft, which prevents split ends and hair damage. The lactic acid in yogurt hydrates the hair, clearing away dead skin cells as well. Yogurt has medical and cosmetic effects on the follicle, scalp, and roots of your hair, ensuring a healthy and shiny one.

By Dr. B.L Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon, SkinQure Clinic.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×