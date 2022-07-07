7 Hydrating moisturisers under Rs 1500 from Amazon deal of the day

Moisturisers are an important part of daily skincare. Amazon deal of the day offers price drop on branded skincare products. Regular application of face moisturisers protects the skin from harsh sun rays and keeps it plump and supple. Here we have the list of the best face moisturisers that are non-sticky and non-oily, making them just perfect for summers. Choose the face moisturiser that suits your skin type from the Amazon sale and attain glowing, hydrated skin this summer.

Here are 7 best moisturisers from Amazon deal of the day:

Here we have a list of hydrating facial and body moisturisers at great deals.

1. Plum Green Tea Oil-Free Moisturiser

This oil-free moisturiser reduces acne and gives your skin the radiance it deserves! It’s best suited for oily skin types. The nourishing cream increases hydration, and collagen production and it reduces acne and rejuvenates your skin like never before!

Price: Rs 399

2. Mamaearth Tea Tree Oil-Free Moisturiser

This non-comedogenic gives a fresh and cool touch to your skin and effectively hydrates and cures acne. This lightweight formula is best to soothe inflammation and minimises the occurrence of breakouts. This oil-free moisturiser keeps you out of a sticky situation.

Price: Rs 299

3. The Derma Co. Squalane + Zinc Oil-Free Moisturiser

Infused with squalene and zinc, this moisturiser absorbs quickly and keeps your skin hydrated for long hours. It strengthens your skin's natural moisture barrier while soothing and smoothing it. The oil-free moisturiser is formulated to condition the skin with a sufficient amount of moisture. It will not clog pores and can be used regularly to maintain healthy-looking skin.

Price: Rs 314

4. Kama Ayurveda Rose and Jasmine Body Moisturiser

A perfect moisturizer with extracts of aloe vera, sunflower and olive oil blended with pure essential oils of lavender and patchouli to nourish, relax and hydrate the skin. It relieves dryness and discomfort, Soothes and nourishes, and calms irritation and tightness.

Price: Rs 939

5. Suganda Squalane Ceramide Moisturiser

Formulated with Ceramide complex that repairs the damaged skin barrier. Infused with Centella Asiatica and Colloidal Oatmeal it also reduces redness and soothes skin. Moisturised and nourished Skin: This moisturiser is lightweight, and easily absorbed into the skin. Infused with Squalene, it leaves the skin feeling hydrated.

Price: Rs 1045

6. Prebiotic Microbiome Skin Care Oil-Free Face Moisturiser

This moisturiser gets absorbed into oily skin, without leaving even a mild greasy trace behind. There is more to it than a lovely matte finish, though. While keeping a strict tab on excessive grease, the clarity oil-free face moisturiser also meets the unique demands of moisture that oily skin tends to have.

Price: Rs 1431

7. Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion

It contains a special type of Vitamin E that is retained in the skin and keeps releasing its benefits longer than any other Vitamin E cream or lotion. Neutriderm Moisturising Lotion also repairs skin from overexposure to ultraviolet radiation and is effective in the prevention of stretch marks due to pregnancy.

Price: Rs 850

We usually deal with sweaty and sticky skin during the monsoon humidity. However, this does not mean you skip on your face moisturiser. These face moisturisers available at great prices on the Amazon sale are non-oily and non-sticky, making them just perfect for summer. They will keep your skin hydrated and soft without making it look greasy.

