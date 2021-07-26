7 Korean skin secrets that will leave you with FLAWLESS, younger looking skin in no time

The beauty industry is having its biggest revamp ever. In the last few years, people were locked in their homes with beauty, especially, skincare and haircare finding ways in their daily routine. While this was the case, Koreans became extremely famous for their skin routines. People all over the world started accepting everything from their 10-step routine to double-cleansing. So, if you’re someone who’s looking to achieve flawless skin, here are all the ways you can do it:

1. Steam is one of the most important things that Koreans follow. It opens up your pores and gets rid of all the dirt and gunk present in them. Either taking a steaming shower or using steam machines to achieve the same can be a great start to your Korean skin routine.

2. Tea is something that Koreans love to the core. Right from drinking all kinds of teas to applying them on the face like a toner, teas help in getting rid of the toxins and hydrating the skin.

3. Just like you love your post-workout glow, exercising your face will not only give you glowing skin but also sculpt it right. No one loves sloppy skin and facial massage is what Koreans swear by for younger-looking skin.

4. Massaging can be a great way to induce blood circulation but tapping is a better way to let your products seep in. Massaging only ensures that the products are rubbed on the top layers of the skin and tapping makes the goodness of the products seep in.

5. Overnight masks are what Koreans swear to wake up with flawless skin. While a 20-minute mask works just well, keeping the mask overnight ensure that the nutrients get time to work its magic.

6. Taking extra care of your lips is what they love the most. Using tints, oils and balms all day round ensures that your pout stays hydrated and plump.

7. Following a whole 10-step routine right from your toner to the sheet mask and moisturiser ensures that your skin gets all the nutrients it needs. Layering your products is key and Koreans know how beneficial that can be.

