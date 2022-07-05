7 Lip plumpers that will add an instant volume and shine to your lips

Now you can quickly boost the volume of your lips without having to get an actual injection. Thick and full lips are a trend that have been raging in the beauty world for quite some time now. If you want to attain full lips without getting an injection, then using a lip plumper is the best and safest option. It simply has to be applied like a gloss or a balm and you will see the change in no time. As an added bonus, there's zero downtime to recover afterwards. Enhance your lips without going overboard with these lip plumpers.

7 Lip plumpers that will instantly add volume to your lips:

Enhance your lips without a lip filler with these lip plumpers that are safe and super easy to use.

This lip plumper enhances your beautiful lips 24 hours a day, 7 days a week! Vitamin E and collagen nourishes your lips with ginger and mint essence. During the day, ginger serum gives your lips extra life and vitality. At night, the mint extract repairs your lips to provide you fuller lips the next day! Ginger, mint, collagen, and vitamin E combine to work extravagantly so you will no longer have peeling, cracking, and chapping lips. Healthy and moisturized lips all seasons long! Apply the lip enhancer serums for 14 days, and as short as two weeks, you will see clear results in fuller and plumper lips. They are water-proof and touch-proof! Leave ordinary lip gloss and chapsticks behind for a plumper and healthier look!

This super-sizing, extra-strength collagen plumping lip gloss is formulated to give low-volume lips some extra volume. It is formulated with circulation-enhancing natural plant oil infusion, superfill nanovectors that explode in volume up to 10 times when applied to your lips, and is an immediate effect lip filler. Smooth a fine layer of this lip plumper either on its own for a clear gloss, or over a lip liner or lipstick for extra plump and shine.

This is the ultimate lip complex that moisturizes to help lips look naturally ﬁrm and full. Apply to lips morning and evening and as needed throughout the day. This moisture-charged balm quenches and enhances the lips' appearance, helping to comfort feelings of dryness and give just-enough shine. Potent polypeptides encourage a plump appearance, while avocado oil and vitamin E deliver nourishing moisture that feels amazing on chapped lips.

This lip gloss helps plump, nourish and hydrate the lips. The invigorating high-shine formula provides a soothing sensation while it volumizes. Enriched with vitamin E and coconut oil, it nourishes and hydrates the lips. The natural shades of shimmering color add a pop to your look that is perfect for workdays and a night out.

This lip polish is the total package! It is packed with plumping peptides, hydrating hyaluronic acid, conditioning vitamins A and E, and cooling menthol for an addictive tingly sensation. Prep your lips with a lip balm, line them with a lip liner and then use this lip polish for extra shine and volume.

Get fuller looking lips with no strings attached! This high gloss, volumizing lip plumper is infused with a nourishing cocktail of volulip and hyaluronic acid for instant and long-term hydrating benefits. It provides a visible improvement in lip hydration while promoting plump looking lips. It moisturizes and improves firmness while helping stimulate plumping. It also contains vitamin B3, a skin conditioning agent with smoothing properties. When used 2x daily for 30 days, see an increase in overall lip volume.

Achieve softer, fuller lips with this nourishing lip plumper. Designed to quench cracked, chapped lips and stimulate collagen, this hyaluronic acid lip booster helps you get long-term volume while improving lip definition. This advanced ingredient blend improves lip hydration, volume and softness for full, moisturized lips. Apply to lips as needed to dramatically improve lip hydration. With daily use, this balm plumps and moisturizes lips and reduces the appearance of lip lines.

If you are on the fence about getting lip fillers, then a lip plumper is the safest and best option for you. Apart from instantly adding volume to your lips, it also gives a high-shine finish and supreme, long-lasting hydration. Mentioned above are the most high-quality lip plumpers that you must invest in.

