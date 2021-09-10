7 marvels an oatmeal bath can do to your skin and hair

We know oatmeal as a healthy breakfast but an oatmeal bath? It comes as a shock but oatmeals have been used by Romans for skin care for ages. While it has many health benefits it can also relieve you from many skin conditions. Oatmeals have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and moisturizing properties that can soothe, rejuvenate and heal your skin. But how to make it? Don't worry, we are here to your rescue.

First, you need to start with whole uncooked oats but make sure they are unprocessed. You can find them in your local departmental stores. Grind them into a fine powder. Then prepare a warm bath and shake the powder into it. You can also add essential oils if you want. Stir until the oatmeal is thoroughly dissolved and gives a milky appearance. Climb into the bath, soak for 20 minutes and rinse off. Easy right? Now let me enlighten you with its benefits.

Soothes Skin

Polyphenols found particularly in oats helps in soothing the skin. If you have got rashes or allergies, oatmeal baths are a good recommendation. They reduce skin itches and irritation.

Moisturizes Skin

If you struggle with dry skin, try an oatmeal bath. Even if you apply hundreds of lotions, it is no alternative to oatmeal. They help to lock the moisture in your skin giving you a healthy glow.

Maintains pH balance

Several factors affect the natural pH balance of our skin that can cause severe damage. But you can easily avoid that if you soak yourself in oatmeal once in a while. Oatmeal normalises your skin’s natural pH and retains moisture.

Rejuvenates and Relaxes

This natural ingredient can help you relax when you are fighting stress from work. It also prevents the accumulation of dead cells on the outer layer of skin and rejuvenates it from within.

Promotes Hair Growth

Don't hesitate to soak your hair too in the oatmeal bath. The minerals present in oatmeal are said to promote hair growth and prevent hair fall. Say hi to lush and voluminous locks.

Fights dandruff

Let's admit it, we do get dandruff especially in the dry seasons. And we are ashamed about it. But oatmeal can cure this condition as well. It moisturizes and nourishes the scalp and locks in moisture. You can also try massaging your scalp with oatmeal water.

Exfoliates

Oatmeals are natural exfoliators. We have heard of oatmeal masks but since your whole body needs exfoliation, just dive into your oatmeal bath and relax. They open up clogged pores, remove toxins and other impurities along with absorbing the excess oil. It also prevents acne breakouts and paves the way for healthy and glowing skin.

So what are you waiting for? Go and pamper yourself today. And let us know your thoughts.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 5 easy steps to detox your skin and make you festive ready