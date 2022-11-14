7 mistakes you must avoid while concealing your pimples

Whether it's a big meeting or a big wedding, one prominent pimple definitely holds power to shake your confidence only if it’s not concealed well. Pimples have a history of popping up at the last hour at the most inconvenient times. That is precisely why, if you are prepping for the wedding season you must bookmark this little article to avoid any concealing mistakes that you might be doing. A concealer is definitely a magic wand in the world of makeup, however, you need to make sure you pick the right product for flawlessly fabulous skin. Scroll on for a list of common concealing mistakes you might be making while hiding your dreadful zits last moment.

Skipping on exfoliating the flakes When you are covering your zits the first step has to be creating a smooth canvas for the makeup application. Start by exfoliating your skin to eliminate any flaky skin of the dried-up pimples. If you skip this step the concealer will only make your uneven skin more pronounced. Try to pick a hydrating concealer for dry and flaky skin. Popping the pimple before concealing The biggest mistake people do is to pop their pimples before attempting to cover them. This can lead to inflammation or infection which might increase the scarring or discoloration of the skin. Skipping on the primer Primer has the power to hold onto your concealer which makes it stay put. It is important to understand that pimples are usually oily which might make it difficult for the concealer to stay that is precisely why skipping on the primer is a big mistake. Using the wrong makeup brush Picking the right application tool is extremely important when it comes to covering pimples. You need to pick a buffing brush with dense bristles for acne-prone skin. Blending sponges or different brushed may lead to bald spots.