7 Moisturizers for dry skin that will keep your skin & hydrated

If you have dry and flaky skin, I am sure you must be afraid to apply any product on your face. The secret to combating dry skin issues is to use the right products and keep the skin moisturized. Here are a few face moisturizers for dry skin, that are formulated especially for dry, flaky and dehydrated skin that will give you glowing and healthy skin.

7 Moisturizers for dry & flaky skin:

Here, we have a list of the best face moisturizers that will help with dry and flaky skin.

With hyaluronic acid, ceramides and MVE technology for 24 hour hydration, this cream with a rich, velvety texture leaves the skin feeling smooth, it is absorbed quickly for softened skin without greasy, sticky, feel. Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and make up 50 percent of the lipids in the skin barrier. This cream is formulated with three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier. A deficiency of ceramides in skin can often be associated with dry skin, which can feel itchy and look flaky. This cream has shown to increase the skin's level of ceramides after 4 weeks.

Price: $16.89

This moisturizer is formulated to not only seal moisture into the skin, but also increase the moisture level of the skin. It does not leave an oily and greasy feel on the skin, and prevents acne breakouts. This lightweight and quick-absorbing moisturizer will provide you with 72 hours of hydration, and will help you attain smoothness, firmness, translucency and plumpness.

Price: $19.59

This cream instantly replenishes, intensely nourishes and soothes skin dryness for 48 hours. It binds water to the skin, preventing moisture loss to hydrate and protect skin from dryness. It is enriched with hydrating glycerin and skin essential vitamins B5 (panthenol) and B3 (niacinamide). The hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic formula is free of fragrances, parabens and sulfates.

Price: $14.37

This skin gel is clinically proven to improve dry skin with a unique formula that is easily absorbed, helping to relieve the signs and symptoms of dry skin for all skin types. It works both as an emollient, which keeps the skin soft and smooth, and as a moisturizer, which prevents the development of dry skin. It nourishes skin and locks in essential hydration by protecting skin's natural moisture barrier and soothing flaky skin, cracks, and dry spots. It contains vitamins for skin and essential oils for locking in skin moisture. Natural sunflower oil and lavender oil calm, soothe, and cleanse damaged skin with anti-inflammatory protection.

Price: $9.56

This face moisturizer for women and men is made with antioxidant-rich, ultra-hydrating buckwheat honey that renews the skin’s appearance for a dewy, healthy-looking glow. The moisturizer is packed with potent plant-based ceramides which replenish the skin barrier. Shea butter and vitamin E lock in moisture to prevent dry skin from returning. It also features fig fruit extract, added to leave skin smooth and supple.

Price: $45.60

This salicylic acid cream brightens and rehydrates to effectively improve the appearance of dull, dry and aging skin. It is expertly formulated to restore luminosity for that youthful glow. With regular use, this gently exfoliating hyaluronic acid cream is guaranteed to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, restore moisture and glow, brighten skin and banish dullness or your money back. With nourishing shea butter, aloe, vitamin B5, this cream contains a potent trio of plant-based hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid to deliver visible results. For refined radiance, the super-antioxidant turmeric in this smoothing anti wrinkle cream joins forces with gentle exfoliation and hydrating moisturizers for a brighter complexion and more even skin tone.

Price: $17.10

This body cream provides 48 hour moisture for skin that looks and feels healthy. This skin cream for dry skin is enriched with ceramides-3 and natural moisturizing factors. This paraben free body cream is a lightweight and fast-absorbing formula that smoothes, repairs and hydrates dry skin. This fragrance free body cream is dye free, paraben free and is gentle enough for use as a daily dry skin body cream.

Price: $11.51

Dry and flaky skin can probably be every woman’s worst nightmare! Dry skin deserves a little extra TLC, and that means traditional face moisturizers just won’t cut it. But fear not, with the right products, baby soft skin is totally attainable. Mentioned above are the best moisturizers for dry skin that will help you combat and prevent dry skin for all skin types and concerns.

