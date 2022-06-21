7 Moisturizers for oily skin that will help maintain sebum level

If you have oily and acne prone skin, I am sure you must be afraid to apply any product on your face. The secret to combating oily skin issues is to use the right products and keep the skin moisturized. Here are a few face moisturizers for oily skin, that are formulated especially for oily and acne prone skin that will clear the skin and prevent acne.

7 Moisturizers for oily skin that will help combat acne issues:

Scroll down and take a look at the best moisturizers for oily and acne prone skin.

This moisturizer is formulated to not only seal moisture into the skin, but also increase the moisture level of the skin. It does not leave an oily and greasy feel on the skin, and prevents acne breakouts. This lightweight and quick-absorbing moisturizer will provide you with 72 hours of hydration, and will help you attain smoothness, firmness, translucency and plumpness.

This moisturizer delivers vital hydration and protection from environmental stressors. It contains pore-reducing niacinamide, plus age-fighting antioxidants and skin-restoring ingredients for visibly refined skin. It delivers light moisture and antioxidants to refresh, rejuvenate and hydrate skin. Vitamin C works in harmony with niacinamide which has been shown to help even out skin discolorations, minimize pores, and diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

This ultra-lightweight, oil-free gel-cream instantly cools and refreshes skin while providing intensive hydration. It neutralizes skin-damaging free radicals, improves skin elasticity, and minimizes the appearances of pores. It cleanses and removes all traces of makeup and impurities without stripping the skin of moisture. It provides a refreshing splash of hydration to help nurture skin for a healthy-looking glow. It cools and refreshes skin while providing an explosion of intense hydration.

This moisturizer is used to balance sebum oils while adding moisture to your face, giving you a noticeably smoother matte complexion. This moisturizer is perfect for people with oily skin types that are tired of greasy skin. Quench your skin while removing unwanted oils. Treating oily skin has never been easy, until now! It makes it easy to achieve a balanced and hydrated complexion with just three easy steps. Take control of oily skin and jump into a new shine free mattifying complexion.

This is a gel moisturizer that provides oily or acne-prone skin with the perfect balance of hydration and oil control. This non-comedogenic formulation has a unique water-break texture that delivers refreshing lightweight moisture, while instantly disappearing. This gel includes a natural oil-fighting, proprietary blend to help diminish sebum, reduce greasy skin, and discourage future blemishes from forming. Other ingredients help reduce the appearance of pores for a more refined-looking complexion.

This moisturizer for sensitive skin features a lightweight and ultra-gentle formula that hydrates and nourishes skin. This oil-free face lotion formula absorbs quickly into skin, eliminating dryness without leaving skin greasy or shiny. It is also non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores or cause breakouts. It is clinically proven to provide gentle yet effective moisturization. The water-based moisturizer formula provides optimal hydration that your skin needs to look and feel soft and smooth. This gentle daily moisturizer is formulated with glycerin and is specially designed for sensitive skin.

This lightweight, non-clogging moisturizer is powered by algae extract, hyaluronic acid, and age-defying antioxidants for balanced, conditioned complexion clarity. It clarifies and purifies while maintaining skin’s moisture. Loaded with algae extract and hyaluronic acid to detox, strengthen, and hydrate skin without clogging pores. It strengthens skin’s moisture barrier, delivering deep hydration and plumping skin and features age-defying malachite extract to protect against free radical damage. Antioxidants calm the complexion, reduce redness, and protect against aging free radical damage. It supports skin’s tone and texture for a clearer, conditioned complexion.

Acne breaking out can probably be every woman’s worst nightmare! Especially when it happens before a special event or occasion. In addition to oily skin being the main cause of this, there are other things like excess sebum, clogged pores, sinful eating, environmental pollution, stress and hormonal imbalance. These moisturizers for oily skin are perfect to tackle acne and oily skin.

