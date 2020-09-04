7 Most COMMON mistakes amateurs make while applying makeup revealed by celeb makeup artist

From overdoing the liner to an unnatural shade of foundation, here are some makeup errors you should avoid, as revealed by Aanchal Chugh, a makeup artist.

Applying makeup correctly is an art that is mastered by many. In the process of mastering it, making errors is quite normal. But these errors also spill the secret that you are no master at it. So how do makeup errors look like? Celebrity makeup artist Aanchal Chugh reveals the 7 common makeup mistakes amateurs make.

Don't let the brows fool you

Many beginners do this mistake of overdrawing their eyebrows which looks very weird and not very aesthetic. The simple ways to make your eyebrows look good is through applying brow mascara. It helps you to make your brows more natural-looking and perfect.

Stop overdoing your eyeliner

Always remember! The more harshly you will apply the eyeliner in your waterline the messier it will look. Always buy an eyeliner which has a smudge stick in the end. The moment you draw a line at the bottom of your lash bed the smudge stick will help smoke out the eyeliner. This will give you a more subtle look wherein you won't have to spend your much time on the makeup.

Too much Blending is a delusion

Always learn and use the correct tool to blend. Blending can also turn into the biggest faux pas. Always use a clean brush to blend your eyeshadow makeup. Remember, it is important to blend colours to soften the harsh lines. Always remember to blend over the jawline and feather down the neck just to ensure that your face and neck matches.

Stop smiling while applying blush

Blush is a wonderful way to make your skin look fresh and comparatively brighter. It can make your skin complexion look great but if used in the incorrect way it can destroy the look of your face too. Many ladies smile when they apply blush but as you grow older with your skin getting saggy, you need to change this technique.

Figure out the shade of your foundation

The wrong shade of foundation can make you look ghastly. Perhaps you need to quickly figure out the shade of your foundation and then apply it on the problematic areas.

Unclean makeup kit

Although this is not a part of the makeup process but is very essential and should be looked into thoroughly. The hygienic factor. Given to the current situation we all should adhere and see to it our brushes and makeup kit is clean. As it can cause infection or rashes on your face. Clean brushes regularly or simply use the disposable ones.

Inappropriate use of glitter

Using glitter in the day time is sheer stupidity which I am sure no one of us would be opting for. But on the other hand, even if you use it in the evening try to make minimal use of it rather than looking like a theatrical artist. As overuse of glitter would definitely spoil the final outcome of your look.

About the author: Aanchal Chugh is a celebrity makeup artist.

