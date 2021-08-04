7 Most nourishing and hydrating body yogurts that are available in your favourite flavour

Body yogurts are the latest skincare obsession that are raging in the beauty market. They may look like a regular moisturiser but they are a lot more smooth and hydrating. Body yogurts are specially designed to be used on damp skin right after you take a shower. They are a moisturiser that quickly gets absorbed into the skin. They have emulsifiers which form a shield on the skin and keep it moisturised all day long. As compared to regular creams and lotions, body yogurts have an extremely long-lasting effect. They also feel super lightweight and are available in a wide range of exciting flavours with a soothing fragrance. So if you don’t already have a body yogurt, it is time to get one now!

Plum BodyLovin’ Hawaiian Rumba Body Yogurt

With a soothing mix of floral, fruity and beachy notes, this body yogurt will transport you to Hawaii. Enriched with aloe vera, kokum butter and glycerin, it is intensely hydrating and provides a cooling effect that will make you feel like you are sipping a cold pina colada at the beach. Now say goodbye to dehydrated summer skin.

Price: Rs.477

The Bath Store Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Yogurt

This Japanese cherry blossom body yogurt penetrates deeply into the skin providing intense moisturisation throughout the day. It is extremely lightweight and doesn’t feel like a separate layer on the skin. Whether it’s spring, summer, winter, or monsoon, this lightweight yogurt is effective all year round. It gives a light and gentle skin-nurturing treatment that gets easily absorbed in your skin.

Price: Rs.299

Plum BodyLovin’ Driven’ Me Cherry Body Yogurt

Do you remember the feeling of gulping down your favourite frozen yogurt on a warm, sunny day? Well, this body yogurt with mischievously sweet notes of lush cherries is going to make your skin feel the exact same feeling! This aloe-infused gel cream feels like frozen yogurt gliding through your skin. It will keep your skin hydrated and supple minus the stickiness.

Price: Rs.477

Mamaearth Ubtan Yogurt Lotion

This body yogurt is a combination of natural ingredients like turmeric and saffron that penetrates deeply into the skin providing long-lasting glow and moisturisation throughout the day. This extremely lightweight yogurt feels smooth like a second skin. It provides an all-season moisturisation and will become your favorite in no time. Its quick-absorbing formula penetrates the skin deeply within seconds, keeping the skin moisturised all day and beyond.

Price: Rs.470

Plum BodyLovin’ Lychee Cuddle Body Yogurt

Imagine the soothing feeling you feel when you are eating chilled, juicy lychees during the scorching summers. This lightweight, non-greasy, aloe-infused body yogurt with fresh, cosy and bold notes of lush lychees, on your skin will feel just like that! It will provide instant hydration that will cool and deeply nourish your skin.

Price: Rs.477

Mamaearth CoCo Body Yogurt

If you are a fan of coffee and cocoa, then this is the skincare product you need! With a combination of natural ingredients like coffee and cocoa, this body yogurt penetrates deeply into the skin providing intense moisturisation throughout the day. It is extremely lightweight and does not feel like a separate layer on the skin. Save time by starting the day with this CoCo Yogurt and you’ll be moisturised in seconds. The quick-absorbing formula penetrates the skin quickly, feels light but keeps the skin hydrated all day.

Price: Rs.448

Plum BodyLovin’ Vanilla Vibes Body Yogurt

Who doesn’t love vanilla? I mean it has the most refreshing and calming fragrance. Vanilla, aloe vera and a drool worthy gel-cream texture unite to provide you with the ultimate summer hydration! With warm, mouth-watering and sweet notes of vanilla, this body yogurt is lightweight, non-greasy and instantly cooling. It will remind you of your favourite dessert that you just cannot skip!

Price: Rs.477

