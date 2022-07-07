7 Nail polish shades for brides to try on their wedding day

If you are all set to tie the knot with the love of your life, we are sure you must be well aware about the struggles of getting everything right on your big day. That said, whether you tend to be more of a classic, conventional bride or are looking for something avant garde, there’s an easy canvas on which to display an extra peep of personality on your nails. And while a nail polish color may be way further down on that list, it’s worth spending a little time pre-wedding to pick your color. After all, nothing makes a stunning engagement ring and new wedding band combo pop more than a gorgeous manicure. Here, we have the best nail polish shades for a bride-to-be to choose from.

7 Nail polish shades for brides:

Here, we have a list of the best nail polish shades every bride-to-be must try this wedding season.

There’s something slightly vintage and retro about this blush hue, which makes it a great choice for the ultra-feminine bride. A pastel pink is a perfect sheer shade, but with enough courage to make it noticeable. It is perfect for the bride who is looking for a more subtle, nearly nude natural nail. This set comes with 6 gel nail polish colors in the shades of pink. It lasts around 4 weeks if you properly buff your nail bed and apply base coat and top coat.

Price: $6.64

Buy Now

If your dress is white, you really can't go wrong with a sleek bright white manicure to match. Nothing says "bridal" quite like that classic wedding white hue. Designed with care and precision, this gel nail polish has low odor, rich color, middle consistency, self-evenly, and no shrink and edge. It is high gloss, long-lasting, chip-resistant, and provides up to 21 days of wear.

Price: $6.99

Buy Now

If you still haven’t found your “something blue”, then maybe your nails can help you with that. This set consists of all the different shades of blue - from pastel to electric. Opt for a darker shade for an unexpected bridal manicure or an icy blue for a pastel wedding nail color we all dream about. This set of nail paints is a blend of blue aesthetics shades for a fresh look that’s perfect for a spring or a summer wedding! With proper application, it lasts at least 3 weeks.

Price: $6.99

Buy Now

A creamy lilac shade really has the ability to make a bride stand out. It is a great alternative for brides who want something other than beige or pink. This set consists of 4 alluring lilac shades including the pantone color of the year - Very Peri. It provides a mirror shine finish and with a proper application, it can last for at least 2 weeks.

Price: $7.99

Buy Now

Neutral nail polishes aren’t limited to shades of nude. Gray is often an overlooked neutral that feels wholly modern (and just a bit moody) but without ever daring to overpower your look. This set of gel nail paint consists of 6 shades including nude grays and glitter gel nail polish. Gray tones are in season every season! I It is inspired by the shades of African Elephants which symbolize good luck, power, positivity, success, wisdom and experience!

Price: $13.99

Buy Now

Match the metal of your engagement ring and go for glam with a metallic manicure in gorgeous silver. This nail paint has a special metal mirror texture, after applying it, the nails will show a reflective mirror effect, making your nails beautiful and charming. The special high-grade texture production keeps the beautiful nail effect for a long time and brings long-lasting luster.

Price: $8.99

Buy Now

A pearl manicure is a top choice for any bride who wants a manicure that sparkles alongside her rings. This 2-in-1 shimmer gel nail polish can not only be a pearl gel polish but also can be thread shell nail gel. This pearl gel polish is long lasting for 21 plus days with perfect shine under proper application - with base gel top coat under the full application process.

Price: $7.99

Buy Now

Between the signing of your marriage certificate, the detailed shots your photographer snaps, and the demands to see your new wedding ring, your hands are going to get serious time in the spotlight. Hence, mentioned above we have the best nail polish shades for every bride-to-be to choose from.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

