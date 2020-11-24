7 Necessary Ayurvedic tips for a healthy and moisturised winter skin

Winter makes our skin dull, dry, itchy and lifeless. So, instead of using any commercial skincare products simply follow these Ayurvedic skincare tips for glowing winter skin.

Ayurveda is an age-old natural treatment that originated from India in ancient time. This treatment improved during the Vedic period. It uses natural and organic things to improve health, heal skin and hair problems.

And when it comes to skin, it is important to keep in mind how winter makes our skin dry, rough, dull and itchy. But Ayurveda can highly be beneficial to keep your skin healthy and protected during winter as well. Here are some tips to follow for that.

Ayurvedic skincare tips for a healthy winter skin:

Eat healthy

Healthy eating is an essential and most important factor for the skin during winter. It gives a therapeutic effect in your skin keeping it healthy, glowing and moisturised. Try including milk, nuts, pulses and olives in your diet.

Ayurvedic face packs

Anantamool, Ashvagandha, Shatavari, Amla, Yashtimadhu, Rose petals are beneficial to use in winter. So, include these ingredients in your home-made face packs to keep the skin moisturised and healthy.

Ayurvedic massage

Ayurvedic massages are good for winter season. Essential oils and herbs used in the massage can really rejuvenate the skin.

Vitamin D rich foods

Include Vitamin D rich foods in your diet like eggs, salmon, tuna, yoghurt, soy, milk, tomatoes, etc. Due to the low intensity of the sun in winter, you may get a deficiency of this vitamin. You can also use yoghurt and tomatoes on your face packs.

Ghee and coconut oil

Have ghee and coconut oil in your diet as they balance your Vata dosha. These are rich in good fats which reduce blemishes and dryness of the skin. Natural serum For a natural ayurvedic serum, mix rose water, lemon juice and glycerin together and apply on your skin before going to bed. Oils on skin Massage your skin with sesame or coconut oil every day before bath for nourishing skin. Also Read: Dr Varalakshmi Yanamandra shares exclusive Ayurvedic skincare tips to get healthy skin

