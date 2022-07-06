7 Non-greasy sunscreens for oily skin available on the Amazon sale today

Protecting your skin from the sun should not just be a summertime habit. Your skin should be protected from the sun at all times, during all seasons and even when you are indoors. After all, harmful ultraviolet rays that are responsible for skin cancer, sunburns and premature ageing, do not go away just because it is cold or cloudy outside. The sun’s rays can shine just as powerfully on a cold day as they might during the summer. Hence, you must apply sunscreen generously and you must apply it often, even when it is a cloudy day. Here, we have a list of non-greasy sunscreens for oily skin at discounted rates on the Amazon sale today.

7 Sunscreens for oily skin on the Amazon sale today:

Here, we have a list of non-oily, non-greasy sunscreens especially formulated for oily and acne-prone skin.

This natural sunblock gives your skin broad-spectrum protection from harmful UVA and UVB rays and photo damage. The active ingredients rich in vitamins A, C and E prevent skin damage by neutralising the free radicals and UV rays. It is a lightweight formulation that is non-greasy. It spreads evenly and dries quickly without clogging your pores to form a transparent film that shields your skin. It is infused with a high concentration of skin-nourishing natural actives. It delivers the goodness of raspberry extract, carrot seed extract, avocado oil and vitamin E. It helps to keep your skin hydrated and supports in repairing skin’s lipid and moisture barrier. It protects the skin from dehydration and diminishes wrinkles and brown spots.

Price: Rs.998

Deal: Rs.589

Buy Now

This mineral sunscreen helps achieve a youthful radiance that your skin deserves. Its advanced formula helps provide broad spectrum UVA and UVB Protection. It is non-comedogenic and suitable for all skin types including acne-prone skin. It is sweat proof and has a superior matte finish that does not leave any white cast.

Price: Rs.790

Deal: Rs.592

Buy Now

This matte sunscreen easily blends into skin and leaves no white cast. It ensures that you are safe from the harshest UVA, UVB and Infrared rays. It is the perfect sunscreen for cricketers, swimmers and sports persons. Being oil free and water free formulation, this gel sunscreen acts as perfect under make-up primer. It is a unique combination of organic hybrid and mineral sunscreen filters that do not enter the deep layers of skin and provides safe protection.

Price: Rs.695

Deal: Rs.626

Buy Now

This sunscreen is a combination of new-age, highly-effective, photostable filters - Tinosorb S, Uvinul A Plus, and Uvinul T 150. These are further boosted by Titanium Dioxide. Infused with antioxidant, Silymarin, a strong free radical scavenger, it reduces inflammation and photo damages in the skin after UV irradiation. It is a photostable and acne safe sunscreen and does not leave any white cast on application. It spreads easily like a lightweight moisturiser and does not leave behind unwanted residue or a heavy feeling.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.569

Buy Now

This sunscreen provides an extended broad-spectrum protection of UVA and UVB rays and achieves Sun Protection Factor (SPF) 50 or greater. The oil-free and photostable formulation provides an excellent UV rays coverage for a longer duration of time and helps to give a non-tacky feeling. This light-weight sunscreen is specially designed for the acne prone and sensitive skin and suits all skin types. It is infused with the power of both physical blockers and chemical absorbers to give a long-lasting effect.

Price: Rs.525

Deal: Rs.464

Buy Now

Infused with omega oil and vitamin E, this sunscreen provides intense hydration and skin nourishment. It also contains monoi oil, which has anti-inflammatory properties, zinc oxide that provides photoprotection from UVA and UVB rays, titanium dioxide which blocks the absorption of harmful UV rays and octocrylene, that neutralises UV radiation dissipated by sunlight and minimises skin damage from prolonged sun exposure. It is a hybrid sunscreen that gives a nice, semi-matte finish to the skin.

Price: Rs.645

Deal: Rs.609

Buy Now

This non-greasy sunscreen gel will prevent the development of dark spots, wrinkles and fine lines. This weightless matte finish sunscreen acts as a shield for your skin and will provide it with maximum protection against UVA and UVB rays. It is waterproof and sweatproof, and is suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs.599

Deal: Rs.539

Buy Now

A sunscreen may add an extra step to your everyday routine, but it's definitely worth it. Now the sun-protection products are not limited to traditional sunscreens. Today, the market is filled with skin care products with SPF built in, sunscreens that are lighter and less greasy, and clothing with sun protection woven into the fabric. Mentioned above are the best sunscreens for oily skin on the Amazon sale today.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read | Amazon Deal Of The Day: 8 Face washes under Rs.399 for dry & dull skin