7 Nourishing Face and Essential Oils to Snag from Amazon Deal of the Day
For natural, holistic wellness of your skin, include essential oils in your skincare routine. Check out these essential oils from Amazon Deal of the Day!
Essential oils are concentrated concoctions that help in improving your skin’s quality. Not just this, essential oils are effective at invigorating your senses. They also help in reducing inflammation, improving sleep, reducing pain, hydrating skin, and making your skin look younger. Here are some amazing essential oils that may help you get younger-looking skin. You can get these products at discounted prices from Amazon Deal of the Day.
1. Baeyork Organic Lemongrass Oil
This is a 100% pure and natural essential oil that helps firming your skin, soothing it while also serving as a natural pest repellent. The oil has a mild scent of lemon along with a strong earthy aroma. Lemongrass is the key ingredient of this oil, which is considered healthy for the skin. It helps with unclogging the pores while nourishing the skin. The oil is created with the steam distillation process of lemongrass leaves. You can use this oil as a diffuser for your indoors or mix it with water and use it as a face toner.
2. Soulflower Eucalyptus Essential Oil
This essential eucalyptus oil helps in soothing dry and itchy skin, moisturizing the skin, unclogging pores, lightening scars, and protecting skin from UV rays. When suffering from a cold, you can use it as an inhaler to help in clearing your nasal passage. You can even add it to a diffuser or spray it on a hanky for better breathing during coughing. If you add it to your daily bath water it can work as a natural moisturizer for your skin.
3. RAS Luxury Oils Face Elixir
This luxury oil from RAS gives you soft, plump, and younger-looking skin. It is a potent formula with various natural ingredients like calendula, pomegranate oil, etc. It also contains olive squalane, which hydrates and moisturizes the skin. The saffron content restores the youthful glow to the skin. There is also rosehip extract in it that moisturizes and softens the skin. This essential face oil is non-comedogenic, lightweight, and non-greasy which means it may suit people with oily skin or acne-prone skin. It is pregnancy-safe too. The oil penetrates deeper layers of skin easily and contains over 50 botanical compounds.
4. Ayuga 100% Kumkumadi Skin Radiance Face Oil
Made with saffron and lotus extracts, this kumkumadi tailam is perfect for reviving dull skin, reducing dark spots, and healing pigmentation. This oil is formulated with a blend of USDA-certified organic ingredients like saffron, lotus extract and 28 additional herbs like mulethi, ashwagandha, and sandalwood. It penetrates deep into the skin and provides adequate hydration, making it soft and plump. Kumkumadi tailam is an ayurvedic concoction that has been used since the ancient ages for adding a natural glow to the skin and making the skin look younger.
Kumkumadi face oil has been used by Indian women for ages. It has a significant mention in the Ayurveda for its power to improve dullness and reduce skin pigmentation. This oil helps in smoothening, hydrating, and softening the skin. Its botanical formulation layers beautifully under the moisturizer and provides lightweight hydration. The key ingredients of this oil are saffron, known for its radiant enhancing quality and daruhaldi, a plant packed with zinc, iron, and copper and useful for dark spot removal. It also contains padmaka, a herb filled with antioxidants along with manjistha, a super ingredient for dark spot removal. You can use this oil overnight or during the daytime.
6. P'URE PAPAYACARE Glow Face Oil
This 100% natural and vegan face oil gently exfoliates and nourishes your skin while you sleep. It promotes skin regeneration, lightens skin tone, and restores moisture in your skin. Vitamin E is the key ingredient in this face oil. Since vitamin E is a natural antioxidant, it greatly helps in skin repair and provides skin protection. The formula also contains jojoba oil, which soothes and moisturizes the skin. Papaya seed oil is also an integral component of this face oil. It is effective in providing gentle skin exfoliation, thus, making the skin brighter. With the goodness of sunflower oil in it, one can deal better with signs of premature aging. This product contains no paraffin, petroleum, parabens, or mineral oils.
7. Old Tree Sandalwood Essential Oil
This essential oil is frequently used as a skincare product and works exceptionally on dry skin when mixed with a base oil. Loaded with anti-aging properties, the oil is suitable for relaxing the skin and body. You can add a few drops of this oil to carrier oils like jojoba, coconut or sesame and rub it on your palms before going to sleep for a good sound sleep. This essential oil formulated by steam distillation contains a natural aroma, is 100% biodegradable, and has no adulteration.
Essential oils are very strong so you need to be careful while using them. You can diffuse essential oils by mixing them with water or any natural diluting agent like rose water. Identify your skin type first and then decide on the oil you are buying and avoid leaving it overnight if you have acne-prone skin. Make your skin more healthy with these interesting choices of essential oils from Amazon Deal of the Day.
