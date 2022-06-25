7 Oil free body lotions that are non-sticky, non-greasy & perfect for summer

With the temperatures so high in the summer season, we try to do everything to protect our skin from the harsh rays. We pamper our face with face moisturizers, but we sometimes forget that our body needs some pampering and care too. Body lotions should not be specifically used in winters or only during those times when you are suffering from dry skin, they should be used during all seasons to keep the skin healthy and soft. Here, we have a list of the best oil-free body lotions that will help you kickstart your summer skincare.

7 Oil free body lotions for summer:

Here, we have a list of the best non-greasy and non-sticky body lotions for summer.

This lotion is formulated with soothing aloe, plus 7 intense moisturizers and 3 essential vitamins to give the skin the deep moisture it needs. This lotion even lasts through handwashing. It delivers intense hydration that lasts for 24 hours. Best of all, the non-greasy formula absorbs quickly. It also comes in a fragrance-free formula. It is made with a triple vitamin blend that includes vitamin B to help improve the appearance of skin, vitamin C to protect against environmental stressors and vitamin E to help minimize moisture loss.​​

Price: $9.49

This body lotion has a mild and comfortable scent of woody and powdery notes with all day moisturization. Infused with Hinoki cypress water, it is rich in Phytoncide for replenishing and relaxing benefits. MLE skin barrier formula that contains shea butter, grape seed oil and panthenol and olive oil deliver moisture from within to maintain supple and hydrated skin.

Price: $16

Enriched with Vitamin C, this body lotion deeply nourishes skin and restores natural radiance while also helping to reduce the feeling of skin tightness. Make your skin more supple, even and soft to touch. An on the spot dual action brightener that helps promote healthy looking skin. It quickly and effectively brightens the appearance of dark spots to provide an instant glow and skin lightening. It safely lifts away dark spots and corrects hyperpigmentation.

Price: $11.99

This body gel cream with hyaluronic acid instantly quenches thirsty skin. The refreshing and ultra-light gel formula is powered by hyaluronic acid, skincare's super hydrator that is capable of holding up to 1000 times its weight in water, creating a moisture reservoir in the skin. It is clinically proven to make skin feel smooth and more hydrated for healthy looking skin. It replenishes skin to improve hydration and smoothness.

Price: $9.89

This moisturizing lotion is especially made to moisturize dry skin for a full 24 hours. This nourishing lotion contains a unique soothing oatmeal formula that absorbs quickly, leaving your skin soft, beautiful and healthy-looking. This clinically proven and award winning fragrance-free daily lotion for dry skin locks in moisture and improves skin's health in just one day. It works to help prevent, protect, and nourish dry skin. It replenishes moisture for softer and smoother skin.

Price: $9.59

This lotion has a smooth, light-weight texture that is absorbed quickly, leaving skin feeling smooth and hydrated, never greasy. It contains hyaluronic acid to help retain the skin's natural moisture and MVE technology to provide 24 hour hydration. Ceramides are found naturally in the skin and make up 50 percent of the lipids in the skin barrier. This lotion is formulated with three essential ceramides to help restore and maintain the skin’s natural barrier.

Price: $12.10

This body lotion is enriched with pineapple and honey melon extracts condition, soften, and hydrate your skin. It is also enriched with hemp seed and jojoba seed that when combined with shea butter helps to enrich, heal, and even skin tone. Vitamins A and E help replenish and nourish skin while protecting from free radicals. The blend of essential oils will restore your skin’s moisture barrier.

Price: $22.73

Even though summers can make your skin feel sweaty and greasy, do not skip on your body lotions. A good-quality body lotion will keep your skin hydrated, soft and shield it from the harmful rays of the sun. Choose from these best oil free body lotions for yourself from the list mentioned above for a stress-free summer!

