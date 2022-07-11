7 Organic shampoos for healthy, silky and happy hair

If you’re against using chemicals on your hair, then we have got just the perfect solution for you! Organic shampoos are not as easy to be crafted since a lot of ingredients used in making a shampoo cannot be termed as ‘organic’. Hence, any shampoo that is free from sulfates and other chemicals that can cause hair damage, is termed as organic or natural. Here, we have a list of the best organic shampoos that will give you healthy, silky and happy hair.

7 Best organic shampoos for healthy hair:

Scroll down and take a look at these shampoos that are made of natural and organic ingredients.

This shampoo is made with natural herbal extracts proven to help slow down thinning hair in both men and women by reducing the amount of shedding in the shower and strengthening the strands. With consistent use, you will experience thicker and softer hair. It is rich in nutrients and vitamins that ensures healthy hair by maintaining your scalp’s pH balance, cleansing product and dirt buildup in your scalp, and maintaining hydration to prevent dry, itchy scalp. Enriched with argan oil, castor oil and biotin, this thickening shampoo helps preserve and improve shine and lustre while locking in natural moisture to protect your hair from environmental damage.

This sulfate free vegan shampoo is also betaine free (used to replace sulfates that usually causes scalp itchiness and irritation, and is 250 percent cheaper than ingredients we use). This shampoo is made from apple cider vinegar, tea tree oil and other effective plant botanicals.

3. Avalon Organics Shampoo

Gently cleanse and hydrate normal to dry hair with this lavender shampoo. Made with plant-sourced botanicals and essential oils, this certified organic formula moisturizes and replenishes every strand while washing away impurities. Lavender essential oil, quinoa protein, aloe, babassu oil and vitamin E work together to gently condition and seal the hair cuticle, leaving it feeling smooth, shiny and touchably soft.

This shampoo bar will leave your hair feeling moisturized, full bodied and squeaky clean. They’re packaged in recyclable and compostable cardboard material, so no plastic is used in the product or packaging. Perfect for all hair types and suitable for everyday use. The bar is coconut oil based with natural ingredients no SLS, phthalates or parabens, so clean your hair without stripping natural oils or color. Just rub between your hands with water to produce a rich lather, which can also be used for shaving. Once rinsed the shampoo will leave your hair feeling soft, shiny and frizz free.

This shampoo is made with virgin avocado oil extracts to rejuvenate weak, thin hair or dry scalp. The natural formulation replenishes lost nutrition that's vital in keeping strong, smooth hair. The conditioner is LIGHT and does not weigh down your hair. It detoxifies your hair and dry scalp. Clear the buildup caused by pollution, dirt, grease, and styling products. Rich in Vitamin B and E that are vital in supporting healthier hair growth for men and women. This restores your hair moisture and silkiness for healthier looks.

This sulfate free organic shampoo is made with whole botanical ingredients: UNBLEACHED and UNPROCESSED. This provides unaltered bio-availability for the safest and most effective hair and scalp cleansing without nutrient stripping suds. Get healthy looking hair naturally with essential nutrients to nourish hair follicles, reversing damage and promoting cell growth. This exclusive blend of premium oils and Ayurvedic ingredients are formulated to effectively treat all hair types including ethnic hair. It has an advanced formulation with broad-spectrum DHT Blockers that prevent hair thinning in men and women.

Restore your hair's natural health and luster with the nourishing, natural lather of soapberry. This shampoo with probiotics also contains 'saponin', making it hypoallergenic, pH balanced and gentle. Infused with potent vegan probiotics created from fermented wild harvested fruits and plants, this powerful sulfate free shampoo reduces scalp erythema, itching, greasiness, and scalp Malassezia yeast counts, thus reducing dandruff. This beyond organic dandruff shampoo proudly contains nothing but wild harvested plants, fruits, water and probiotics.

If your everyday stress is causing major hair fall, dullness and dryness, then it is highly recommended that you invest in a high-quality, natural and organic shampoo that will best suit your hair type. Choose from the best organic shampoos mentioned above, and attain thicker and denser hair in no time.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

