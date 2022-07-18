7 Primers for oily skin that will give you a matte, flawless base

Prepping your face for makeup is very important if you want a flawless look. The emphasis on using a face primer before applying any foundation has become the most important step. A primer is a protective layer between your skin and the foundation, so the chances of having any breakouts or long-term side effects of makeup are considerably reduced. Here, we have a list of the best primers for oily skin that will give you a matte and flawless base.

7 Primers for oily skin for a flawless base:

Here, we have a list of the best primers that will give a perfect base and makeup that will last all day long.

This makeup primer readies your face after your skin care regimen and before applying makeup so it holds on tight, all while bringing out your natural glow! Lock in your makeup with the help of our makeup primer. This makeup primer for the face helps protect the staying power of your makeup from day to night. Besides evening out your skin tone, this primer adds instant radiance to your skin and balances your complexion. This pore minimizer primer is perfect for layering under makeup as it protects against creasing.

Price: $15.99

This alcohol-free clear gel primer visibly firms, creates a glass-like finish and grips makeup for all-day wear. The unique formula creates an instant skin tightening effect for a smoother looking complexion and improved makeup wear. Apply to well moisturized skin with fingertips, beginning at the center of the face and blending outward. Gently tap to activate.

Price: $19.86

This matte primer and serum is enriched with rice protein to absorb excess oil and leave a mattified finish on skin. Wear this nourishing facial primer before applying makeup to help prep skin and create a smooth, matte surface for makeup application. It can also be used alone as a mattifying serum to help leave skin shine-free while looking and feeling healthier. Formulated with rice protein, it acts like a sponge to absorb excess oil, so skin stays shine-free and fresh-looking. The skin-boosting serum to primer hybrid helps to bridge the gap between skincare and makeup with versatile two-in-one benefits.

Price: $14.99

This miraculous primer can be used all over your face to minimize the appearance of pores, fill in fine lines and wrinkles, even out skin tone, prevent your foundation from caking, and brighten your complexion for ultra-vibrant color that lasts all day. Magic! How does it do this? The key ingredient in this miracle primer is white sapphire, formulated into a smooth, silky cream that glides on effortlessly, leaving behind a crystal complexion.

Price: $4.98

This gel-to-powder primer feels like a cloud and mattifies like magic. It has time-release technology that works with your skin to control oil for up to 12 hours, and is infused with healthy skin ingredients like witch hazel, salicylic acid, and zinc to help reduce the look of pores. It helps makeup go on smoother and wear better.

Price: $42.95

Infused with oil-absorbing charcoal, this vegan mattifying primer provides all day shine control for an ultra-matte finish to create a perfect canvas for makeup application, while extending makeup wear all day. This vegan formula applies easily to clean skin with your fingertips and dries down to a translucent finish. Complete your makeup look with our full line of face products to aid in color correction and coverage from concealer, blush, bronzer, foundations and contouring to palettes and powders.

Price: $9.99

This pore blurring makeup primer goes on like a moisturizer to help create a smooth canvas over which to apply foundation, and leaves the skin looking matte and poreless. Apply primer, face makeup and concealer, or wear primer on a bare face for a low maintenance look that's smooth, matte and moisturized all day. If you're looking to minimize pores, this primer is for you.

Price: $6.97

Prep your face before you start with your makeup with a mattifying primer. A primer will give you a flawless base and your makeup will last throughout the day. If you have oily skin, then the wrong primer can make your skin feel sticky or greasy. However, these primers for oily skin have a mattifying formula and will absorb the oil off your skin.

