7 of Priyanka Chopra Jonas' most STRIKING beauty moments so far 

The diva who put India on the world map, loves experimenting with makeup and has given us some of the most glam looks yet. Take a look at our favourites!

Jonas is today one of the most well-known actresses. She not only made her mark in Bollywood but also put India on the world map by making her Hollywood debut in Baywatch and getting her own show - Quantico. The actress is also a fashion and style icon and made even more headlines when she married Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas.

The actress and producer has always been under media scrutiny and she has never hesitated from going all-out with her looks.

She knows when to glam up and keep it simple. PeeCee is also known to experiment with makeup to further elevate her looks.

Take a look at some of our favourite beauty moments of the actress that left us stunned.

At the premiere of Don 2, PeeCee kept it simple with a subtle rosy glow. Blush cheeks and nude lipstick to cover up her full lips, with a hint of gloss, eyeliner and loads of mascara completed her look.

PeeCee set the base for the dewy glow look before it was 'cool'. Looking fresh-faced, the dusky actress was all about tint and highlighter for this look. Filled-in brows, loads of highlighter, glossy pink lips and her hair styled into messy waves, left us wanting to imitate this look so bad!

A fan of subtle looks, Mrs Jonas also looked divine in a clean, healthy look. With her hair styled into glossy waves, filled-in brows, rosy cheeks and barely-there lip tint, we were crushing hard on this look.

Not just subtle looks, the diva is a pro at aceing the glamorous, red carpet look as well. For the Emmys, she left the world speechless when she wore a brilliant red dress. But her glam was equally talked about! Her deep red lips matched the red of her dress, brunette locks pulled back into a chic, low ponytail, filled-in brows and contoured cheekbones gave us lessons on red carpet makeup.

Showcasing her love for deep, pigmented lip shades, PeeCee opted for a dark Burgundy hued lip stain that made quite a statement. She made sure her full lips remained the centre of attraction by keeping the rest of her makeup subtle and clean. With her cropped locks styled into smooth waves, this look won us over.

PeeCee's love for neutrals knows no bounds. She looked radiant in this monotone terracotta look with balmy cheeks, neutral brown lips, full brows and glossy, wavy locks. Smokey brows eyes gave her look an additional boost.

To match the glamour of her desi look, the Desi Girl kept it elegant with her look. Blended, glittery smokey eyes, well-contoured cheekbones and deep red lips made for a look more glamours than ever. Her hair extensions were styled into loose waves that further elevated her look.

