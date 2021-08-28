7 Products for a well versed hair care routine that you can follow in every weather

It is really frustrating when your hair behaves differently as the weather changes. During the summers, they seem greasy, the monsoons make them frizzy while the winters dry them up. You certainly cannot keep changing your hair products every season. Thus, we have a well versed hair care routine that works wonders in every season and weather.

1. Shampoo

Plum Avocado Soft Cleanse Shampoo

This shampoo is a miracle-worker for frizzy hair. Enriched with avocado oil, this shampoo contains vitamin A, D and E to protect your hair and scalp from dryness and frizziness. The shea butter helps deal with hair breakage and split ends, aloe vera helps the hair retain moisture and makes them smooth and shiny while vitamin B5 helps balance moisture level, prevents split-ends and conditions your hair!

Price: Rs.467

Plum Ginseng Gentle Rinse Shampoo

This shampoo is a great choice for people dealing with hair fall and breakage. Enriched with ginseng extracts, it is loaded with antioxidant and antimicrobial agents that improve scalp health, prevents breakage and strengthens roots. It also contains watercress and indian cress that soothe irritated scalp and improve your hair growth cycle. The hibiscus extract nourishes the scalp and helps improve hair volume while vitamin B5 locks in moisture and helps prevent split ends.

Price: Rs.460

2. Conditioner

Plum Avocado Smoothin’ It Conditioner

This conditioner is infused with the goodness of ingredients like avocado oil that provides deep conditioning to your hair and scalp and gives you frizz-free, smooth hair, shea butter that prevents hair breakage and penetrates the hair shaft so your hair gets the nourishment it deserves, almond oil that is rich in vitamin E, it strengthens the hair and repairs at the same time, and olive oil that will give your hair the shine and smoothness you always dreamed of!

Price: Rs.452

3. Serum

Plum Avocado Frizz-Control Serum

This avocado oil serum provides deep conditioning to the hair and scalp and leaves it frizz-free and smooth. It also contains olive oil which is deeply conditioning, jojoba oil that moisturises hair strands and strengthens the hair, argan oil that makes the hair smooth by reducing roughness and prevents split ends, and a coconut oil derivative, that acts as an emollient, keeps hair strands hydrated and does not weigh down the hair.

Price: Rs.574

Plum Ginseng Fall Rescue Scalp Serum

This serum contains ginseng extracts that is an antioxidant that strengthens the roots and hair follicles to promote hair growth. It consists of a combination of three botanical active ingredients that visibly reduces hair loss and stimulates hair growth. The hibiscus extract deeply conditions and helps in hair thickening, the bhringraj extracts activate hair follicles and improve hair density while the rose extracts help calm and soothe scalp irritation.

Price: Rs.552

4. Hair Mask

Plum Avocado NourishUp Hair Mask

This avocado hair mask is just what frizzy hair needs! It is the magical combination of avocado oil and argan oil with shea butter that will not only lock in the moisture but will keep your hair smooth, shiny and frizz-free for long. You may use this hair mask once or twice a week for best results.

Price: Rs.573

5. Hair Oil

Plum Ginseng Root Pre-Shampoo Oil

This oil is infused with the goodness of ginseng extracts that strengthens roots and promotes hair growth. It also comprises basil that controls hair fall and helps improve hair density by stimulating hair papilla cells, amla oil that prevents split ends and makes hair shiny, pumpkin seed oil that conditions and nourishes the scalp and hair strands, and sweet almond and coconut oil that prevents hair breakage and damage.

Price: Rs.409

